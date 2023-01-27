‘Not a Tourist Attraction’

Committee presents Philipstown path proposal

A standing-room-only crowd packed Philipstown Town Hall on Jan. 18 to hear a presentation by the Philipstown Trails Committee on the proposed walking and biking path that aims to connect the Recreation Center, Constitution Marsh Audubon Center, the Desmond-Fish Public Library and the Garrison School.

During its presentation, the committee differentiated its plans from those of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a linear park along the Hudson River between Cold Spring and Beacon. The Fjord Trail project has drawn criticism from some residents concerned it will exacerbate overcrowding by visitors to the village.

When Megan Cotter, a member of the Town Board, asked where people would park for a proposed connection point near where Route 9D meets Bank Street in Cold Spring, Marianne Sullivan of the Trails Committee said there would be no parking. People would be expected to walk to the path, rather than drive there.

“You don’t think tourists are going to come in?” Cotter asked.

“The plan is to build it around the needs of the residents, who would be moving through the community where they live in order to get to a community resource,” Sullivan said.

The Trails Committee was created five years ago after a survey by the Philipstown Community Congress found that residents believed the biggest need in the community was more walking and bike paths (clean water was second).

At Town Hall, the committee presented the results of research it has conducted. It said that, on average, about 32 crashes a year take place on Route 9D, with 71 percent attributed to driver error and the remainder to factors such as deer or debris. In a survey, 87 percent of parents said they do not let their children ride their bikes along or near Route 9D, although 67 percent said they would consider it along a safe path.

Area A: Cold Spring

Area B: Route 9D North

Area C: Route 9D South

Area D: Garrison In its draft feasibility study, the Philipstown Trails Committee divides the potential routes for a community walking and bike path into four areas showing possible pathways with broken lines and listing the pros and cons of each.

The results were not a surprise to residents at the meeting, who described Philipstown as generally unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists. “It’s terrifying to walk in this town” because drivers speed and ignore crosswalks, said a Cold Spring resident who lives at the intersection of Route 9D and Route 301. Town Supervisor John Van Tassel said the crossing guard at the Garrison School has been hit “several times” despite the presence of a traffic light and crosswalk.

The trail is still at least five years off, the committee said, and would be built in stages. Funding must be secured for its construction and ongoing maintenance, and the route is not finalized, said Dan Biggs, a landscape architect with Weston & Sampson who is working with the committee to identify routes.

The committee is leaning against routes along the river because, in addition to having to maneuver around private land and eagle nesting habitats, Biggs said, making the route too scenic might attract tourists.

Van Tassel agreed with that tactic. “What we’re trying to address is serving the local population, not making it a tourist attraction, and not bringing in more people,” he said. “This is so your child can get on a bike and ride from Haldane to the Rec Center.”

One “favored route” would wind down Indian Brook Road, the residents of which recently rallied to have the town close a parking area used to access the short trail to Indian Brook Falls and the road to the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center.

The state parks department restricted access to the falls after the trail washed out, but the parking lot remains closed, effectively preventing the public from accessing the marsh unless they hike in or live nearby.

The Philipstown path could restore public access to the marsh, but several residents of Indian Brook Road said that there was no room for the public to walk down the dirt road, which is reduced to a single lane at some points, and that routing the path there would cause crowds to return. They also said that the residents of Indian Brook Road were not being heard, and that every resident on the road would be against the path.

“We do listen to the residents of Indian Brook Road,” said Van Tassel, pointing out that the town closed the parking area. “But at this point, everything is an option. And it’s still a town road. It’s not private.”

The committee plans to present its final draft plan in the spring. The Jan. 18 presentation can be downloaded at highlandscurrent.org.