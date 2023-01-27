Start Reading Now

February book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 2, 7 p.m.

And There Was Light, by Jon Meacham

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email [email protected]

Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 4+)

FRI 3, 3:15 P.M. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, by J.K. Rowling

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Reading With Writers

WED 8, 7 P.M.

On Writing Well, by William Zinsser

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 13, 7 P.M. Kindred, by Octavia E. Butler

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 14, 1:30 P.M.

The Time Traveler’s Wife, by Audrey Niffenegger

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)

TUES 14, 3:15 P.M.

The Mark of Athena, by Rick Riordan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

TUES 21, 3:15 P.M.

Dragons in a Bag, by Zetta Elliott

Born on the Water, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson

Stuntboy in the Meantime, by Jason Reynolds

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Tween Book Club (Grades 6-8)

WED 22, 3:30 P.M.

The Crossover, by Kwame Alexander

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Teen Scream Book Club (Grades 9-12)

THURS 23, 6 P.M.

White Smoke, by Tiffany Jackson

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 23, 6 P.M.

Piranesi, by Susanna Clarke

Winner of 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

History Book Club

THURS 23, 7 P.M.

The Wolf Age: The Vikings, the Anglo-Saxons and the Battle for the North Sea, by Tore Skeie

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 23, 7:15 P.M.

The Diamond Age: Or, a Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer, by Neal Stephenson

Orange Hill, 82 Route 17K, Newburgh

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Pride Corner (Ages 10+)

TUES 28, 4 P.M.

The Insiders, by Mark Oshiro

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.