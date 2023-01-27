Start Reading Now

February book club selections
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 2, 7 p.m.
And There Was Light, by Jon Meacham
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email [email protected]
Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 4+)
FRI 3, 3:15 P.M. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, by J.K. Rowling
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Reading With Writers
WED 8, 7 P.M.
On Writing Well, by William Zinsser
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 13, 7 P.M. Kindred, by Octavia E. Butler
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 14, 1:30 P.M.
The Time Traveler’s Wife, by Audrey Niffenegger
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)
TUES 14, 3:15 P.M.
The Mark of Athena, by Rick Riordan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
TUES 21, 3:15 P.M.
Dragons in a Bag, by Zetta Elliott
Born on the Water, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson
Stuntboy in the Meantime, by Jason Reynolds
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Tween Book Club (Grades 6-8)
WED 22, 3:30 P.M.
The Crossover, by Kwame Alexander
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Teen Scream Book Club (Grades 9-12)
THURS 23, 6 P.M.
White Smoke, by Tiffany Jackson
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Trophy Life Book Club
THURS 23, 6 P.M.
Piranesi, by Susanna Clarke
Winner of 2021 Women’s Prize for Fiction
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
History Book Club
THURS 23, 7 P.M.
The Wolf Age: The Vikings, the Anglo-Saxons and the Battle for the North Sea, by Tore Skeie
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 23, 7:15 P.M.
The Diamond Age: Or, a Young Lady’s Illustrated Primer, by Neal Stephenson
Orange Hill, 82 Route 17K, Newburgh
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.
Pride Corner (Ages 10+)
TUES 28, 4 P.M.
The Insiders, by Mark Oshiro
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring
Register at splitrockbks.com.