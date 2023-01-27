The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

MON 30

Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church

35 Willow St. | nybc.org

Make an appointment online or walk in. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.

TUES 31

Community Power Info Session

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com

Residents are invited to a presentation by Hudson Valley Community Power as Cold Spring and Philipstown explore whether to join a program to negotiate more favorable terms on the purchase of electricity.

THURS 2

Earring Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Joan Lloyd will demonstrate how to make beaded earrings. Make a pair to take home and a pair to donate. Registration required.

THURS 2

Parking & Shuttle Open House

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Firehouse

154 Main St. | hhft.org

Representatives of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will answer questions and hear feedback from residents about its parking study findings and plans.

FRI 3

Senior Community Conversations

COLD SPRING

10:15 a.m. Friendship Center

1756 Route 9D | philipstownhub.org

At this weekly meeting, residents ages 60 and older are invited to share their thoughts and ideas for services and programs.

FRI 3

Blood Drive

BEACON

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org

Make an appointment online or walk in.

FRI 3

’80s Dance Party

COLD SPRING

8 – 11 p.m. Move Cold Spring

37 Chestnut St. | bit.ly/haa-80s

This Haldane Arts Alliance fundraiser will feature dance hits from the 1980s. Cost: $50

SAT 4

EagleFest

CROTON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave. | teatown.org

The annual event will include scopes and guides for spotting eagles, shows with birds of prey, bird walks, crafts and games. The snow date is SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($17 ages 3 to 11; $35/$18 door)

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 28

Winter Birding in the Lower Hudson

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Anne Swaim, the director of Saw Mill River Audubon, will share what birds to look for in the winter, their habits and sounds, and changes that will come as spring approaches.

TUES 31

Historic Gardens in Your Own Backyard

GARRISON

3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

John Forti, author of The Heirloom Gardener: Traditional Plants and Skills for the Modern World, will discuss how to bring historical perspective to plant choice and garden design. Co-sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, free for members)





SAT 4

Sons of Liberty

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Matthew Speiser, a Garrison resident, will read from his debut novel.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 28

Read, Walk & Create

COLD SPRING

Noon. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | butterfieldlibrary.org

Butterfield librarians will lead a walk to find natural items to make crafts and then enjoy a book. Suitable for ages 5 to 10. Registration required.

SAT 28

Film Fest Kick-Off

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St.

foundationforbeaconschools.org

The Foundation for Beacon Schools will screen films submitted for the 2022 student film festival and discuss what’s coming in 2023.

SAT 28

Student Open Mic

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org

Student writers, poets and storytellers from Beacon and Haldane high schools will share their work, and there will be readings and discussion with Crystal Castro and Evan Dekens. The snow date is SUN 29. Free

THURS 2

The Cool Code

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Deirdre Langeland will read from and talk about her graphic novel for middle-school readers about a girl who creates an app to help her make friends.



VISUAL ARTS

SAT 28

Member Show

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Works by artist members will be on view in this 59th annual exhibit. Through Feb. 12.

FRI 3

Open House

GARRISON

3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

Tour the art-making studios, learn about classes and see work created by members. The snow date is Feb. 10.

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 3

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Email [email protected] to read at this monthly literary open mic.

FRI 3

It’s Only a Play

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Kit Colburn will direct the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Weekends through Feb. 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors / military / children)





SUN 5

The Ivy League of Comedy

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Liz Miele, Al Lubel and Shaun Eli will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

MUSIC

SAT 28

American Influences

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Ike Hall

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ikehall.com

This concert by the West Point Band will include works by composers who influenced, defined and interpreted the nation through song. Free

SAT 28

Darren Lyons

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The Fusion drummer and his group will play a set filled with swinging, straight-ahead jazz.

SAT 28

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grateful Dead tribute band will take dream-set lists from the audience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 29

Zhu Wang

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-765-3012

howlandmusic.org

The pianist, appearing as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Marc-André Hamelin, Chou Wen Chung and Brahms. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)

FRI 3

Flamenco

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Various musicians will perform flamenco-style music.

FRI 3

Jeffrey Gaines

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The soulful singer, songwriter and guitarist will play music from his decades-long career and latest release, Alright. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SAT 4

Sankofa

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The African drum-and-dance ensemble, based in Nashville, will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 4

American Pink Floyd

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Prognosis will recreate the experience of a Pink Floyd show. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 4

Setting Sun

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

MON 6

Mark Dziuba

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

Dziuba will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session.

CIVIC

MON 30

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 1

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

WED 1

Community Conversation

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

Superintendent Matt Landahl will discuss the district’s strategic planning process and the capital and budget processes. A conversation will also be held at 7 p.m. on THURS 2 at Rombout Middle School.

WED 1

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

Superintendent Carl Albano and board members will be available at 6 p.m. for discussion or to answer questions.

THURS 2

Town Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com