The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
MON 30
Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church
35 Willow St. | nybc.org
Make an appointment online or walk in. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.
TUES 31
Community Power Info Session
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com
Residents are invited to a presentation by Hudson Valley Community Power as Cold Spring and Philipstown explore whether to join a program to negotiate more favorable terms on the purchase of electricity.
THURS 2
Earring Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Joan Lloyd will demonstrate how to make beaded earrings. Make a pair to take home and a pair to donate. Registration required.
THURS 2
Parking & Shuttle Open House
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Firehouse
154 Main St. | hhft.org
Representatives of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will answer questions and hear feedback from residents about its parking study findings and plans.
FRI 3
Senior Community Conversations
COLD SPRING
10:15 a.m. Friendship Center
1756 Route 9D | philipstownhub.org
At this weekly meeting, residents ages 60 and older are invited to share their thoughts and ideas for services and programs.
FRI 3
Blood Drive
BEACON
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org
Make an appointment online or walk in.
FRI 3
’80s Dance Party
COLD SPRING
8 – 11 p.m. Move Cold Spring
37 Chestnut St. | bit.ly/haa-80s
This Haldane Arts Alliance fundraiser will feature dance hits from the 1980s. Cost: $50
SAT 4
EagleFest
CROTON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave. | teatown.org
The annual event will include scopes and guides for spotting eagles, shows with birds of prey, bird walks, crafts and games. The snow date is SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($17 ages 3 to 11; $35/$18 door)
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 28
Winter Birding in the Lower Hudson
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Anne Swaim, the director of Saw Mill River Audubon, will share what birds to look for in the winter, their habits and sounds, and changes that will come as spring approaches.
TUES 31
Historic Gardens in Your Own Backyard
GARRISON
3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
John Forti, author of The Heirloom Gardener: Traditional Plants and Skills for the Modern World, will discuss how to bring historical perspective to plant choice and garden design. Co-sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, free for members)
SAT 4
Sons of Liberty
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Matthew Speiser, a Garrison resident, will read from his debut novel.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 28
Read, Walk & Create
COLD SPRING
Noon. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | butterfieldlibrary.org
Butterfield librarians will lead a walk to find natural items to make crafts and then enjoy a book. Suitable for ages 5 to 10. Registration required.
SAT 28
Film Fest Kick-Off
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St.
foundationforbeaconschools.org
The Foundation for Beacon Schools will screen films submitted for the 2022 student film festival and discuss what’s coming in 2023.
SAT 28
Student Open Mic
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | littlestonypoint.org
Student writers, poets and storytellers from Beacon and Haldane high schools will share their work, and there will be readings and discussion with Crystal Castro and Evan Dekens. The snow date is SUN 29. Free
THURS 2
The Cool Code
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Deirdre Langeland will read from and talk about her graphic novel for middle-school readers about a girl who creates an app to help her make friends.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 28
Member Show
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Works by artist members will be on view in this 59th annual exhibit. Through Feb. 12.
FRI 3
Open House
GARRISON
3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
Tour the art-making studios, learn about classes and see work created by members. The snow date is Feb. 10.
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 3
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Email [email protected] to read at this monthly literary open mic.
FRI 3
It’s Only a Play
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Kit Colburn will direct the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Weekends through Feb. 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors / military / children)
SUN 5
The Ivy League of Comedy
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Liz Miele, Al Lubel and Shaun Eli will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
MUSIC
SAT 28
American Influences
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Ike Hall
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ikehall.com
This concert by the West Point Band will include works by composers who influenced, defined and interpreted the nation through song. Free
SAT 28
Darren Lyons
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The Fusion drummer and his group will play a set filled with swinging, straight-ahead jazz.
SAT 28
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grateful Dead tribute band will take dream-set lists from the audience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 29
Zhu Wang
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-765-3012
howlandmusic.org
The pianist, appearing as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Marc-André Hamelin, Chou Wen Chung and Brahms. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
FRI 3
Flamenco
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Various musicians will perform flamenco-style music.
FRI 3
Jeffrey Gaines
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The soulful singer, songwriter and guitarist will play music from his decades-long career and latest release, Alright. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 4
Sankofa
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The African drum-and-dance ensemble, based in Nashville, will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 4
American Pink Floyd
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Prognosis will recreate the experience of a Pink Floyd show. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 4
Setting Sun
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
MON 6
Mark Dziuba
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
Dziuba will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session.
CIVIC
MON 30
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 1
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
WED 1
Community Conversation
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
Superintendent Matt Landahl will discuss the district’s strategic planning process and the capital and budget processes. A conversation will also be held at 7 p.m. on THURS 2 at Rombout Middle School.
WED 1
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
Superintendent Carl Albano and board members will be available at 6 p.m. for discussion or to answer questions.
THURS 2
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com