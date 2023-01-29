Beacon Obituaries

Vincent Basso (1943-2023)

Vincent G. Basso, 79, died Jan. 25 at his home in Fishkill.

He was born in Cold Spring on Sept. 26, 1943, the son of Vincent and Margaret (Pisacreta) Basso. After graduating in 1962 from Beacon High School, Vincent enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1964 to 1968 during the Vietnam era.

Vincent worked for 25 years as a corrections officer until his retirement from Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill. During his retirement he worked for the Beacon City School District as a bus driver, which he loved dearly, his family said. Ever hardworking, he was well-respected by his peers and the children he drove. He worked for the schools for 15 years, until his death.

Vincent enjoyed traveling, and he was especially fond of the southern U.S. and the American Southwest. In many ways, he was a child at heart and especially relished spinning a yarn, his family said. His great joy in his later years was spending whatever time he could with his grandsons in New Mexico.

Vincent is survived by his son, Vincent Basso (Liv-Michelle) and his two grandsons, Vincent and Teigan. He is also survived by his siblings, Samuel Basso (Louise) and Rosemarie Robinson, and his former wife, Donna Carroll.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday (Feb. 1) from 3 to 6 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon, where a prayer service will be offered at 5 p.m. Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in New Mexico.

Mildred Garnot (1928-2023)

Mildred Garnot, 94, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Jan. 25.

She was born in Poughkeepsie on Feb. 6, 1928, the daughter of Kenneth and Grace (Smith) Shay. On July 9, 1950, at St. Mary’s Church in Wappingers Falls, she married Frank Garnot, who died in 2006. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

Mildred attended the Wappingers school district and went to work after graduating for the New York Telephone Co. and then IBM as a switchboard operator. While raising her family in the 1970s and early 1980s, she worked for the Beacon City School District as substitute teacher and cafeteria aide in the elementary schools.

Mildred lived a humble life, her family said. She loved her family and the family pets. Mitzie appreciated the outdoors and enjoyed cleaning her yard. She enjoyed family gatherings, attending church and preparing for holidays to arrive.

She is survived by her children, Frank Garnot (Pamela), Kevin Garnot (Stacia) and Grace Garnot, as well as her grandchildren, Ashley, PJ, Kimberly, Cassidy and Katelyn, and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Jessa and Aidan. She also is survived by two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (Jan 30.) at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church (stjoachim-stjohn.org) or to a charity of choice.

Walter Miranda (1964-2023)

Walter M. Miranda, 58, died Jan. 1, apparently after an accidental fall.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1964, in San Miguel, El Salvador, the son of Vitelio and Maria Miranda Agular. Walter was a hardworking handyman, his family said, and a sports fan who enjoyed life and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly, Alexandra and Andreah, and grandchildren: Genesis, Jayden, Taliah, Santana, Savannah and Kamden. He is also survived by his siblings, Edwin, Vitelio Jr. and Tamara.

A memorial service was held Jan. 21 at the Commerce Hill Funeral Home in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where Walter grew up. Memorial donations may be made to the family through GoFund.Me.