Around Town (Photos)

NATURE STORY — The Butterfield Library and Little Stony Point Citizens Association hosted a story time and hike for children on Jan. 28. Each participant was given a bag to find and collect objects (leaves, feathers, bark, stones) for an art project. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

GREETERS — Haldane Elementary last month named a new team of greeters, a program open to “friendly and outgoing” third-, fourth- and fifth-graders who apply and provide references. From left are Josephine “JoJo” Moyer, Elisha Cardozo, Juniper Sizemore, Charlie Crothers, River Silverlinck and Alice Bunye. (Photo provided)

GREEN TEEN TOUR — Members of Club Green Teen, an after-school extension of the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Green Teen Beacon program, visited City Hall on Jan. 20. The visit was the third in a series of eight field trips focused on civic engagement and building community. From left (standing) are Desirae Smith, Jayden Ortiz, Mayor Lee Kyriacou, City Administrator Chris White, Luna Yawman and Shyanne McNair. In front are Tyler Evans, Aidon George and Jude Williams. (Photo provided)