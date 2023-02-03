Committee Assignments

Dutchess County Legislature

Yvette Valdés Smith (D), Beacon (part)

Minority Leader (ex-officio on all committees)

Nick Page (D), Beacon (part)

Family and Human Services

Government Services and Administration

Putnam County Legislature

Nancy Montgomery (D), Philipstown

Budget & Finance

Physical Services

State Assembly

Dana Levenberg (D) (Philipstown)

Corrections

Environmental Conservation

Housing

Libraries and Education Technology

Local Governments

Jonathan Jacobson (D) (Beacon)

Cities

Corporations, Authorities and Commissions

Election Law*

Insurance

Labor

Local Governments

*Jacobson chairs the Subcommittee on Election Day Operations and Voter Disenfrancisement

State Senate

Rob Rolison (R)

Aging

Alcoholism and Substance Abuse

Children and Families

Cities 2 (upstate/smaller)

Crime Victims, Crime and Correction

Procurement and Contracts

U.S. Congress

Mike Lawler (R) (District 17, including Philipstown)

Financial Services

Foreign Affairs

Pat Ryan (D) (District 18, including Beacon)

Armed Services*

Transportation and Infrastructure

*Ryan serves on the Subcommittee for Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems, and on the Subcommittee for Strategic Forces