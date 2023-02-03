Committee Assignments

Dutchess County Legislature

Yvette Valdés Smith (D), Beacon (part)
Minority Leader (ex-officio on all committees)

Nick Page (D), Beacon (part)
Family and Human Services
Government Services and Administration

Putnam County Legislature

Nancy Montgomery (D), Philipstown
Budget & Finance
Physical Services

State Assembly

Dana Levenberg (D) (Philipstown)
Corrections
Environmental Conservation
Housing
Libraries and Education Technology
Local Governments

Jonathan Jacobson (D) (Beacon)
Cities
Corporations, Authorities and Commissions
Election Law*
Insurance
Labor
Local Governments

*Jacobson chairs the Subcommittee on Election Day Operations and Voter Disenfrancisement

State Senate

Rob Rolison (R)
Aging
Alcoholism and Substance Abuse
Children and Families
Cities 2 (upstate/smaller)
Crime Victims, Crime and Correction
Procurement and Contracts

U.S. Congress

Mike Lawler (R) (District 17, including Philipstown)
Financial Services
Foreign Affairs

Pat Ryan (D) (District 18, including Beacon)
Armed Services*
Transportation and Infrastructure

*Ryan serves on the Subcommittee for Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems, and on the Subcommittee for Strategic Forces

