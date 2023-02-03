Early Candidate for Dutchess Executive

Former state Sen. Sue Serino plans to run

Sue Serino, a Republican who served three terms in the state Senate representing a district that included the Highlands, on Jan. 19 notified the state Board of Elections that she plans to run this year for Dutchess County executive.

Serino lost her Senate seat in November to Michelle Hinchey. Her district had included Beacon and Philipstown until redistricting changed its boundaries.

The incumbent Dutchess County executive, Marc Molinaro, a Republican, was elected last fall to Congress. His deputy, William F.X. O’Neil, is serving the final year of the term but has said he does not plan to run.

Nominating petitions are due in early April, and any required primaries will be held on June 27.