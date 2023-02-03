Notes from Philipstown School Boards

■ The Haldane school board on Nov. 1 accepted a $150,000 bid to purchase four minivans from Main Motorcar in Johnstown.

■ The Haldane board on Nov. 1, Dec. 20 and Jan. 17 accepted grants from the Haldane Arts Alliance, including $1,000 to support the PTA’s Dia de los Muertos event; $1,500 to help fund an elementary school production of Seussical Jr., $1,000 to help fund a jazz workshop for high school students by The Brighton Beat; $253 for supplies for a hydro-dripping project with seventh grade students; $1,062 for ceramic wheel-throwing supplies for the art room; and $530 for a Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival workshop for sixth graders.

■ The Garrison school board on Sept. 21 appointed Dawn Gorlitsky as the school psychologist and James Yap as director of technology and innovation. At its Dec. 9 meeting, it appointed Michael Oneto as head custodian.

■ The Garrison board on Oct. 26 accepted the donation of a Samson Live 300-watt powered speaker cabinet from Dusti Callo for use by the music and theater departments.