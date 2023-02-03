The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
EagleFest
CROTON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave. | teatown.org
The annual event will include scopes and guides for spotting eagles, shows with birds of prey, bird walks, crafts and games. The snow date is SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($17 ages 3 to 11; $35/$18 door)
SAT 4
Eagle Watch
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Guides from Constitution Marsh Audubon and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will help visitors spot bald eagles, which use the Hudson River as a stop on their southern migration. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 4 to 18, free ages 3 and younger, member discount)
SAT 11
Card Making Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Danielle Lafayette will lead this workshop focused on using collage and pen-and-ink techniques to make cards during the art center’s February series of one-day workshops. Registration required. Cost: $75
SAT 11
Roses and Bows
BEACON
11 a.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Shirley Botsford, whose needlework is on exhibit at the society, will lead a class for teens and adults ages 14 and older on stitches to create fabric bows and rose shapes from repurposed neckties. Register online. Cost: $15
SAT 11
Dance Party
COLD SPRING
8 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
While the pews are removed for renovations, here’s your chance to dance in the open space of the historic chapel. Cost: $50
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 4
Sons of Liberty
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Matthew Speiser, a Garrison resident, will read from his debut novel.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
It’s Only a Play
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
Kit Colburn will direct the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Weekends through Feb. 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors / military / children)
SUN 5
The Ivy League of Comedy
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Liz Miele, Al Lubel (below) and Shaun Eli will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 11
Entrelacé
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Anita Jacobson and poet Joan Turner will discuss their collaboration and read from their new book. The exhibit continues through Feb. 12.
SAT 11
Chris Dokebi | GID
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
Dokebi’s goblins will be shown as well as Glow in the Dark work. Through March 3.
SAT 11
Elin Lundman
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
The artist will have a solo show, Beast Mode, that explores myth and imagination through monsters painted on a variety of materials. Through March 5.
SAT 11
Robert Olsson
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Olsson’s macro-landscape photographs will be on view. New member work will be on display in Gallery 2 and Joel Brown’s textiles in the Beacon Room.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 4
Art is Elementary
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Artwork by students from Glenham, JV Forrestal, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools will be on view and the artists are invited to attend this reception.
TUES 7
Chocolate Molds
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
At this month’s Creators Workshop, participants will make molds to take home that can be used for chocolate or other purposes. Registration required.
WED 8
Stickerpalooza
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Children are invited to use stickers to create projects and decorate items.
FRI 10
Couplets and Cards
COLD SPRING
2 – 4 p.m. Split Rock Books
97 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
Children are invited to compose a couplet on a card at the bookstore and then walk up the street to Supplies for Creative Living at 143 Main St. to decorate the card. Registration required. Proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation in Beacon. Cost: $5
SAT 11
Dessert Decorating
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Chef Rebecca Weber will demonstrate how to make and decorate chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day. For ages 5 and older.
SAT 11
Craft and Storytime
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will listen to the reading of a Valentine’s book before making a heart-shaped photo frame.
MUSIC
SAT 4
Sankofa
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The African drum-and-dance ensemble, based in Nashville, will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 4
American Pink Floyd
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band Prognosis will recreate the experience of a Pink Floyd show. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 4
Setting Sun
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
MON 6
David Torn and Dean Sharp
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
The guitarist and percussionist will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session in a birthday celebration to honor James Keepnews.
THURS 9
Young Matthieu
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
Matt Carvin will perform his jazz and synth psychedelic works with Bryan Kopchak (drums), Chris Talio (bass) and Andrew Jordan (guitar).
FRI 10
Bruce Molsky
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter and fiddle, banjo and guitar player will play music from his latest release, Everywhere You Go. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 11
Winter Music Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 10 p.m. The Chance
6 Crannell St. | thechancetheater.com
Beacon School of Rock bands will perform the songs of Green Day, Led Zeppelin and other pop-rock legends.
SAT 11
Yonnick Prene
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The Parisian composer and educator is an award-winning jazz harmonica player.
SAT 11
Louie Prima Jr. and The Witnesses
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 10-piece, New Orleans-style band will play a range of music from its two albums. Cost: $25 to $35
SAT 11
Cosmokaze
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The improvisational instrument collective will perform.
SAT 11
Solojoi77
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The rhythm-and-blues band includes Chaya (vocals), Matt Blaser (bass), David Hollander (guitar), Chris Hutz (keyboards) and Dave Miller (drums).
SAT 11
The Weeklings
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform the top 40 classics of the Beatles. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 12
Beacon Rising Choir
BEACON
2 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Formed in 2017, the group will perform a selection of music by women, LGBTQ and Black and Indigenous composers about social justice and community. Proceeds will benefit Compass Arts. Cost: $20 ($25 door, free for children 12 and younger)
CIVIC
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 6
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 7
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 7
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 8
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 8
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
SAT 11
Town Hall
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Dana Levenberg, newly elected to the state Assembly to represent the district that includes Philipstown, will discuss legislative priorities and hear feedback.