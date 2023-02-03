The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

EagleFest

CROTON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave. | teatown.org

The annual event will include scopes and guides for spotting eagles, shows with birds of prey, bird walks, crafts and games. The snow date is SUN 5. Cost: $30 ($17 ages 3 to 11; $35/$18 door)

SAT 4

Eagle Watch

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Guides from Constitution Marsh Audubon and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society will help visitors spot bald eagles, which use the Hudson River as a stop on their southern migration. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $7 ages 4 to 18, free ages 3 and younger, member discount)

SAT 11

Card Making Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Danielle Lafayette will lead this workshop focused on using collage and pen-and-ink techniques to make cards during the art center’s February series of one-day workshops. Registration required. Cost: $75

SAT 11

Roses and Bows

BEACON

11 a.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Shirley Botsford, whose needlework is on exhibit at the society, will lead a class for teens and adults ages 14 and older on stitches to create fabric bows and rose shapes from repurposed neckties. Register online. Cost: $15





SAT 11

Dance Party

COLD SPRING

8 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

While the pews are removed for renovations, here’s your chance to dance in the open space of the historic chapel. Cost: $50

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 4

Sons of Liberty

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Matthew Speiser, a Garrison resident, will read from his debut novel.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

It’s Only a Play

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

Kit Colburn will direct the staging of the Terrence McNally comedy about a Broadway opening-night party. Weekends through Feb. 18. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors / military / children)

SUN 5

The Ivy League of Comedy

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Liz Miele, Al Lubel (below) and Shaun Eli will perform stand-up. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 11

Entrelacé

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Anita Jacobson and poet Joan Turner will discuss their collaboration and read from their new book. The exhibit continues through Feb. 12.

SAT 11

Chris Dokebi | GID

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

Dokebi’s goblins will be shown as well as Glow in the Dark work. Through March 3.

SAT 11

Elin Lundman

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

The artist will have a solo show, Beast Mode, that explores myth and imagination through monsters painted on a variety of materials. Through March 5.





SAT 11

Robert Olsson

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Olsson’s macro-landscape photographs will be on view. New member work will be on display in Gallery 2 and Joel Brown’s textiles in the Beacon Room.



KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 4

Art is Elementary

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Artwork by students from Glenham, JV Forrestal, Sargent and South Avenue elementary schools will be on view and the artists are invited to attend this reception.





TUES 7

Chocolate Molds

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

At this month’s Creators Workshop, participants will make molds to take home that can be used for chocolate or other purposes. Registration required.

WED 8

Stickerpalooza

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Children are invited to use stickers to create projects and decorate items.

FRI 10

Couplets and Cards

COLD SPRING

2 – 4 p.m. Split Rock Books

97 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

Children are invited to compose a couplet on a card at the bookstore and then walk up the street to Supplies for Creative Living at 143 Main St. to decorate the card. Registration required. Proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation in Beacon. Cost: $5

SAT 11

Dessert Decorating

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Chef Rebecca Weber will demonstrate how to make and decorate chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day. For ages 5 and older.

SAT 11

Craft and Storytime

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade will listen to the reading of a Valentine’s book before making a heart-shaped photo frame.

MUSIC

SAT 4

Sankofa

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The African drum-and-dance ensemble, based in Nashville, will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 4

American Pink Floyd

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band Prognosis will recreate the experience of a Pink Floyd show. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 4

Setting Sun

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

MON 6

David Torn and Dean Sharp

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

The guitarist and percussionist will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session in a birthday celebration to honor James Keepnews.

THURS 9

Young Matthieu

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

Matt Carvin will perform his jazz and synth psychedelic works with Bryan Kopchak (drums), Chris Talio (bass) and Andrew Jordan (guitar).

FRI 10

Bruce Molsky

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter and fiddle, banjo and guitar player will play music from his latest release, Everywhere You Go. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 11

Winter Music Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 10 p.m. The Chance

6 Crannell St. | thechancetheater.com

Beacon School of Rock bands will perform the songs of Green Day, Led Zeppelin and other pop-rock legends.

SAT 11

Yonnick Prene

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The Parisian composer and educator is an award-winning jazz harmonica player.





SAT 11

Louie Prima Jr. and The Witnesses

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 10-piece, New Orleans-style band will play a range of music from its two albums. Cost: $25 to $35

SAT 11

Cosmokaze

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The improvisational instrument collective will perform.

SAT 11

Solojoi77

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The rhythm-and-blues band includes Chaya (vocals), Matt Blaser (bass), David Hollander (guitar), Chris Hutz (keyboards) and Dave Miller (drums).

SAT 11

The Weeklings

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform the top 40 classics of the Beatles. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 12

Beacon Rising Choir

BEACON

2 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Formed in 2017, the group will perform a selection of music by women, LGBTQ and Black and Indigenous composers about social justice and community. Proceeds will benefit Compass Arts. Cost: $20 ($25 door, free for children 12 and younger)

CIVIC

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 6

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 7

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 7

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 8

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 8

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

SAT 11

Town Hall

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Dana Levenberg, newly elected to the state Assembly to represent the district that includes Philipstown, will discuss legislative priorities and hear feedback.