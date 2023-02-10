African Jam (Photos)

Ross Corsair, Photographer

Sankofa, a drum-and-dance ensemble led by percussionist Maxwell Kofi Donkor, a native of Ghana who lives in Middletown, performed at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon on Feb. 4. Says Donkor: “Drumming heals.”

