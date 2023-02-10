Beacon Loop Bus Seeks Riders

In fifth year, free transit underperforms

Three years after the pandemic began, the Beacon Free Loop bus is nearly back to its pre-COVID ridership numbers. However, it remains one of the lower-performing routes in Dutchess County.

In 2018, the county rebranded the Beacon G Route, a little-used line that began running through the city in 2013, as the Beacon Free Loop. The bus operates from Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., making stops at the Metro-North Station, two locations on Main Street, the Mount Beacon parking lot and the Forrestal Heights apartment complex along a 25-minute route.

Ridership peaked in 2019, its first full year, with more than 38,000 passengers, but, even at that rate, the 30-foot-long bus only averaged just under five riders per trip. Ridership dropped in 2020 and 2021 but rebounded to about 35,000 last year.

Two of the county’s better-performing buses are the A and B routes, which run between Poughkeepsie and Fishkill and Poughkeepsie and Beacon, respectively. Those buses average about twice as many riders as the Beacon Loop, said Michael Grattini, Dutchess County’s director of public transit.

“You’re covering virtually half the county on those routes,” Grattini said, noting that the A route passes by Walmart, the Shoppes at South Hills and the Poughkeepsie Galleria on Route 9 — all busy shopping centers. “Most of our routes have a much bigger market span” than the Beacon Loop, he said.

On the Beacon Loop, “you’re limited to the people who want to go to and from the train station, everyday shoppers [at stores such as Key Food] and the afternoon people coming home from Metro-North,” Grattini said.

Along with the rebranding, which included a bright bus “wrap” created by local artists, the Beacon City Council in 2018 approved spending $5,000, plus $11,000 in 2019, to subsidize the $1.75 fare. At the time, the move was publicized as a 16-month trial to attempt to boost ridership, but the city has continued the allocation, including $14,630 for 2023.

City Administrator Chris White said on Wednesday (Feb. 8) that there’s been no talk of pulling funding, but “we do want to make it work for more people.”

Electric School Buses The Beacon school board is expected to decide next month whether to include a ballot proposition for the purchase of an electric school bus when voters consider the district budget and elect board members in May. State law requires that school buses purchased after 2027 run on electricity; all 50,000 gas-powered school buses in New York must be replaced by 2035. District officials expect to make a presentation at the school board’s March 13 meeting that will include information on upkeep and driver training, storage and battery-charging strategies, and whether the district would qualify for funding from a settlement the state received in a lawsuit against Volkswagen. Speaking to the school board last year, Superintendent Matt Landahl called the transition from diesel-fueled buses to electric a “huge, huge process” but said the best advice he’s gotten about the conversion is “it’s important to just start.”

The City Council’s Main Street Access Committee has recommended that Dutchess County re-route the bus, making it less of a “figure 8” and perhaps dropping the Mount Beacon stop, which is not heavily used. White said the bus sees the most riders on Saturdays, from tourists.

He would like the county to test an “up-and-back” route on Main Street, as well as Sunday service, or have the bus turn up East Main and loop around on either Leonard Street or Liberty Street. “I don’t think we’ve optimized the route or gotten the proper frequency yet,” White said.

Council Member George Mansfield, who owns the Dogwood restaurant and bar on East Main, said that a public-service announcement — “a subtle use-it-or-lose-it” message — may attract riders.

White said he would also like Dutchess to pilot an electric bus on the route, but that could be several years away. The county is applying for a federal grant to fund a feasibility study of electrifying its fleet of 56 buses, Grattini said, but has no immediate plans to buy electric buses.