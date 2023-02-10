Beacon Obituaries

Karen Pellicane (1950-2023)

Karen T. Pellicane, 72, a longtime local area resident, died Feb. 8.

She was born Oct. 28, 1950, in Brooklyn, the daughter of John and Anne (Schuder) Pellicane.

Karen lived a simple yet joyful life, her family said. She loved music, and singing was a favorite pastime, including Christmas carols. In response to any frustrating situation, her response was always, “Oh, well.”

She is survived by her aunt and surrogate mom, Joanne Schuder; her nieces, Megan Lang and Courtney Pellicane; and her great-niece, Ava.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (Feb. 11) at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice (hvhospice.org).

Jane Warren (1934-2022)

Jane Mary Warren, 88, a lifelong Beacon resident, died Feb. 6 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

She was born April 9, 1934, in Cold Spring, the daughter of Francisco and Alfina (Fazzo) Prestianni. On Sept. 5, 1981, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, she married Raymond Warren, who died in 1994.

Jane worked as a floor clerk at Crescent Lingerie Shop in Beacon until her retirement. During retirement she enjoyed going on senior trips and watching sports, especially loved baseball, football and wrestling.

Jane also enjoyed spending hours on her sister-in-law Lena Prestianni’s front porch, people-watching and laughing with the many cast of characters who would stop by to visit, her family said. Jane loved the holidays and the company of her extended family and friends. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

Along with her husband and parents, Jane’s 11 siblings died before her. She is survived by her great-nephew, Angelo Cervone (Stephanie Cawein), her great-niece, Toni Ann Cervone (Eddie Juchnewicz) and her great-great-niece, Kayhla Bird (Colby).

Her family will receive friends on Monday (Feb. 13) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow St. in Beacon, followed by interment to the Cold Spring Cemetery.

Memorial donations be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).