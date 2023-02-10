Dutchess County Seeks Volunteer Callers

Program targets isolation among seniors

Dutchess County is seeking volunteers for its Friendly Calls program, whose goal is to reduce social isolation among older residents through weekly phone calls.

Nearly 40 seniors have registered for the pilot, which is run by the Office for the Aging. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and will be trained in starting conversations, active listening and other topics.

The program runs in eight-week periods, but volunteers and seniors can choose to extend their weekly calls. Call the Office for the Aging at 845-486-2555.