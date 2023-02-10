Man Accused of Violating Order

Earlier charged with violence in Garrison

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday (Feb. 7) that deputies had arrested a Peekskill resident for violating an order of protection.

Dany D. Villa-Carchipulla had been detained by deputies in November after an alleged domestic assault in Garrison. In that case, he was charged with strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child.

The sheriff said that investigators arrested Villa-Carchipulla on Feb. 2 because he had sent more than 900 text messages to a woman and called her at least 25 times despite being ordered not to contact her. He also showed up at her home more than once, the sheriff said.

After the most recent arrest, Villa-Carchipulla faces four counts of criminal contempt. He was sent to the Putnam County jail until he could provide a $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.