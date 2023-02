What’s best, and worst, about the Super Bowl?



Best is the halftime show; worst is when the team you’re rooting for loses. ~Roseanne Halpin, Cold Spring



Worst is the halftime show; best is the food, including chips and dip. ~Aydan Tasciotti, Beacon



Best is the party; worst is when your husband loses a lot gambling. ~Liz Mancari, Cold Spring