Pipe Bursts at Haldane

Damages three classrooms and lobby

A pipe that burst over the weekend of Feb. 3 at Haldane High School caused extensive damage to three classrooms and the lobby areas of the first and second floors, the district said.

An environmental cleanup company was able to get the building ready before classes on Monday (Feb. 6). Crews replaced plaster board, rewired outlets and light fixtures, and deep-cleaned the flooded areas, the district said. Additional taping and painting took place outside of school hours.

