Beacon Police Blotter

Select calls from December

Beacon officers responded to 608 calls, including 29 auto crashes and five domestic disputes.

Thursday, Dec. 1

After an animal complaint, Patricia T. Szustka, 62, of Beacon, was charged with harboring an unlicensed dog.

A Main Street caller reported a package stolen from his porch.

Friday, Dec. 2

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Craig A. Twyman, 22, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Ryan D. Williams, 34, of Beacon, was arrested on Main Street and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal tampering and making graffiti.

Monday, Dec. 5

Corey A. Jones, 53, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

Vincent J. Depinto, 34, of Staten Island, was processed on a bench warrant.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

A Dinan Street caller reported that someone unknown to her had opened a credit card in her name.

Friday, Dec. 9

After a traffic stop on Rombout Avenue, Joseph A. Davis, 39, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Monday, Dec. 12

After a disturbance on Fishkill Avenue, Keith Green, 69, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree assault.

A caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run on Main Street.

Julian M. Muhlemann, 24, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Dinan Street caller reported that she was the victim of a scam from someone posing as an Apple Security employee.

A Main Street caller reported that she was a victim of a scam from someone posing as a Central Hudson employee.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

After a call regarding someone in suspicious condition on Railroad Drive, Dylan T. Brooks, 22, of Hopewell Junction, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Friday, Dec. 16

After officers executed a warrant on South Chestnut Street, Raquan L. Keemer, 27, of Beacon, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

After a caller reported dumping on Dennings Avenue, Dario A. Guevarasaldana, 51, of Peekskill, was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

A South Davies Terrace caller reported license plates missing from her vehicle.

Sunday, Dec. 18

After a traffic stop on Willow Street, Quentin L. Miles, 37, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with first-degree aggravated driving without a license and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Monday, Dec. 19

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported a larceny and said that the suspect left the store.

After executing a warrant, Clinton J. Newkirk, 45, of Cornwall-on-Hudson, was charged with petit larceny.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

A Cliff Street caller reported being the victim of a scam from someone posing as a Central Hudson employee.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Officers responded to a call that a car had hit a house on Verplanck Avenue.

A North Walnut Street caller reported a man climbing a fence and trying to gain access into a home.

Saturday, Dec. 24

A caller reported a Royal Carting garbage can missing.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

After a call about a suspicious person on Washington Avenue, Joseph S. Rivera-Mann, 25, of New Windsor, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported an individual stealing items and running from a store.