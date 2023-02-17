Lawsuit Moved to Federal Court

Putnam Valley blames firms for chemicals at school

The Putnam Valley school district’s lawsuit over the contamination of the well that supplies drinking water to its elementary school was transferred on Feb. 3 to federal court.

Filed Dec. 21 in state court in Carmel, the lawsuit names 3M, DuPont and other firms that manufactured products containing polyfluoroalkyl substances. This class of chemicals is used in nonstick and stain- and water-resistant coatings, and in foams used by firefighters to suppress blazes caused by liquids like jet fuel. The materials have been associated with illnesses such as kidney and testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis and high cholesterol.

The lawsuit traces the source of the contamination to the use of firefighting foams at the Putnam Valley Fire Department’s firehouses — one 4,600 feet from the school’s property on Oscawana Lake Road and the other 4.6 miles away.