Local Teachers See Opportunity in Artificial Intelligence

Not overly concerned about ChatGPT and cheating

Will ChatGPT kill high school English in the Highlands?

If you believe the hype, it’s possible. School districts and universities from New York City and Los Angeles to Bangalore and Tasmania have banned the artificial-intelligence platform because it seems to enable cheating.

But local school administrators are taking a more measured approach, saying they have no plans to restrict use of the technology.

“We view this as a teachable moment,” said Carl Albano, the superintendent for the Garrison district. “We want our students to understand the benefits as well as the potential risks associated with using the technology.”

Corey Dwyer, the principal at Beacon High School, said it was important to learn how to use the tool in ways that might benefit learning.

“AI [artificial intelligence] programs such as ChatGPT are not going anywhere,” he said. “And technological literacy is itself an important skill that students will need to succeed. The challenge for schools is how we balance the two.”

ChatGPT was released in November by San Francisco-based OpenAI. The free tool allows users to type prompts and receive an original, and fairly coherent, piece of writing in return.

Earlier this month, James Yap, the Garrison district’s director of technology and innovation, demonstrated ChatGPT for the school board. He typed: “Can I have an essay on the Roman Empire?”

The technology quickly generated a remarkably well-crafted essay. Yap explained that since it was an original essay, it would not be detected by anti-plagiarism software that many teachers use.

That’s why the tool has spawned such angst among educators. In December, The Atlantic published an essay by Daniel Herman, a teacher in California, in which he lamented “the end of high school English.”

Herman wrote that ChatGPT “may signal the end of writing assignments altogether — and maybe even the end of writing as a gatekeeper, a metric for intelligence, a teachable skill.”

But a sampling of local English teachers found them to be more sanguine.

“It’s the early days,” said Nancy Martinez, who chairs the English department at Haldane. “We’re just kind of feeling our way through it.”

Despite what she called “the initial hysteria,” Martinez said ChatGPT may offer benefits. For example, the tool could be used as a “thought partner” to help students generate ideas. Or teachers could have ChatGPT generate an essay and ask students to critique it.

Martinez said she was less concerned about the technology being used to cheat because of the way she and her colleagues teach writing. Teachers typically work with students through the process of outlining, editing and the final work. “If you see a paper grow the whole way, there’s no way for them to fake it.”

Maura Shanks, who teaches English at the Garrison School, also said she doubts students will use ChatGPT to cheat because most students don’t want to cheat. “The large majority of students want to learn,” she said. “They want you to see them grow.”

When she discussed artificial-intelligence technology with her students, she said many instinctively understood the problem of using it to write essays, especially for standardized exams where they can’t rely on a robot. “I don’t think this will help prepare me for the Regents,” the annual state exams, a student told her.

Teachers should also be able to discourage cheating by making sure that their assignments are unusual enough to stump ChatGPT, said Yap.

He noted the technology would have a hard time writing an essay about the Roman Empire if it had to use information not readily available on the internet.

For example, he said, if a teacher assigned a student to write an essay on the Roman Empire and its similarities and differences to the Hudson Valley, especially Garrison, “ChatGPT would struggle with that.”