One of the Last to Go?

Developer submits plans for vacant Main Street lot in Beacon

A developer is planning to build a three-story retail showroom at 536 Main St. in Beacon, one of the few remaining vacant lots along the city’s mile-long central thoroughfare.

The proposal, presented to the Planning Board on Wednesday (Feb. 15), is to construct a 13,500-square-foot building that would include retail showroom space on all three floors for Warp & Weft, a custom and designer rug business. There would also be office space on the second and third floors, but no apartments.

The vacant lot, on the east end of Main Street, is in the city’s historic district and is close to restaurants, apartments and other mixed-use buildings. According to materials presented to the board, Warp & Weft plans to construct a brick building with glass “showroom” doors.

The developer’s attorney noted on Wednesday that Main Street zoning permits the Planning Board to waive parking requirements for a building if there is sufficient public parking available within 800 feet. The developer’s traffic study showed 375 parking spaces nearby, with 50 of them available during “peak” hours.

However, John Clarke, the city’s planning consultant, said that the Main Street Access Committee studied parking conditions for all of Main and found the east end “pretty much locked down,” with little availability.

Prophecy Theater

The Planning Board continued a public hearing for a special-use permit and site plan approval of the proposal to convert the former Reformed Church of Beacon into a hotel and event space with a restaurant and bar.

The proposal, first introduced in 2021, has been downsized numerous times after pushback from the board and nearby residents. It now calls for a maximum capacity of 180 attendees at the event space, down from the original plan of 500.

There will be no events on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays, and there would be a maximum of 160 events per year. Events on Fridays, Saturdays and the night before a holiday would end by 10 p.m. Events on other nights would end by 9 p.m.

The restaurant would also be closed if an event with more than 100 attendees is taking place. Project officials said on Wednesday that only 40 events per year would qualify for maximum capacity and only 80 would go later than 9 p.m.

In addition, “acoustic glass” will be installed over the church’s stained glass windows to help eliminate noise “leakage.”

While project officials stressed several times that Prophecy will not be a concert venue, they may not have swayed the public or the Planning Board. Clarke said “it’s going to be impossible for the city to keep track” of the various times and types of events, while noting that the hours of operation seem to indicate Prophecy will be a live music venue, not a conference center.

Gina Samardge, the founder of Compass Arts in Beacon, submitted a letter in favor of the proposal, saying it could become “a vital resource for us and the greater community” that could host multi-day conferences for artists and other groups. But many others spoke against the project during the hearing, with most saying it would be an intrusion for residents of neighboring apartment and condominium complexes — The View, River Ridge and the West End Lofts — as well as the homes on the other side of Wolcott Avenue.

“What are we doing with this thing in a residential area?” asked John Bono. “I didn’t work and save all those years to have some nice church turned into whatever it is. I know it’s going to end up being a rock ’n’ roll joint anyway.” For those supporting the project, “What would you do if this damn thing was in front of your house?” he asked. “How would you deal with the noise? That’s not why I moved to Beacon.”

After 21/2 hours of debate, the board agreed to ask the city’s Traffic Safety Committee to look into ideas such as valet parking at the site. The Planning Board will continue its review of the other elements next month.

Highland Place

The developer of 12 Highland Place, who planned to subdivide a 1-acre lot with an existing home into five lots, with four new houses, announced Wednesday that the project had been reduced to four lots, essentially combining two of the new lots into one.

The change was made in response to public feedback during previous hearings, the project attorney said. The four homes would still be accessed through a driveway on Highland that will be converted to a private road.

The announcement seemed to catch residents off guard who had come to the meeting planning to speak about the five-house plan. “We should have known about this change prior to today’s meeting,” said Paul Lyons, who lives across the street on Highland Place. “I really don’t know what to say, because this changes all the points I had.”

A public hearing on the subdivision will continue next month. The Planning Board, which has already approved the environmental review of the project, will likely amend the approval to account for the new plans.

Neighborhood residents had previously questioned whether fire trucks and other emergency vehicles would be able to reach the subdivision via the private road, but Planning Board Chair John Gunn read a letter from the Traffic Safety Committee indicating that the planned road will be sufficient.

The traffic committee does not recommend requiring the developer to build sidewalks on Highland Place. Parking can also continue on both sides of Highland, the committee said.