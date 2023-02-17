Should Cold Spring Police Stay?

Reform committee recommends referendum

Should Cold Spring have its own police department? That question could be put to village residents in a non-binding referendum in 2024 if the Village Board follows a recommendation from its Ad Hoc Advisory Committee on Community Policing.

Victor Burgos, the AHAC’s chair, addressed the recommendation before the Village Board at its Wednesday (Feb. 15) meeting. The committee also suggested that, before a referendum, the board develop a plan to “impartially educate” residents on the pros and cons of keeping or dissolving the Cold Spring Police Department.

The CSPD review is part of a plan adopted by the Village Board in March 2021 in response to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order in June 2020 requiring all municipalities to assess their police forces.

He issued the order in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020, and other high-profile, racially charged killings involving police and the nationwide protests that followed.

Burgos said while not everyone on the committee agreed a referendum is needed, “in light of everything that was going on nationally” at the time of Cuomo’s executive order, “we thought it was a relevant conversation to have and a relevant question to pose to the community.”

Mayor Kathleen Foley leaned toward keeping the CSPD intact, saying that the possibility of disbanding the village’s police force “is not a small question, not a decision to be made lightly” and that having a locally accountable department is “for me very important.”

She suggested that the committee can help by asking “hard numbers questions” and developing data to assist in decision-making.

“Deterrence is an element,” she said of the police. “We need to do a better job communicating what our officers do and what their value is; that’s on us as a board.”

Trustee Eliza Starbuck also expressed reservations about a referendum, saying it would be “dangerous without proper data and information” to aid residents in making “good decisions.”

She encouraged the committee to begin gathering statistics and data that the public needs to be well informed. “The longer question is much larger; it’s not ‘yes’ and ‘no,’” Foley said, adding that the impacts that needed to be considered ranged from fiscal to quality of life. “It’s not black and white,” she said.

The AHAC report addresses a wide range of topics, from improving CSPD information on the village website and developing a recordkeeping system integrated with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s system to improving domestic violence reporting and increasing post-traumatic-event support in conjunction with the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub.

In addition to Burgos, village residents Gretchen Dykstra, Sean Conway, Lithgow Osborne, Doron Weber and Karen Jackson serve on the AHAC. Their report is available at bit.ly/coldspring-police-reform.

Fjord Trail

In an update, Mayor Foley clarified that neither the Village Board nor Planning Board is currently reviewing the planned Fjord Trail, a 7.5-mile linear park between Cold Spring and Beacon.

The project’s first phase, the Breakneck Connector and Bridge, which includes a span over the Metro-North tracks, received a negative environmental impact declaration under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act (meaning it would not have adverse effects). The declaration cleared the connector, estimated to cost $85 million, for construction.

Unlike the Breakneck Connector, Cold Spring is identified as involved in the broader environmental review of the entire trail, which has already received a positive SEQRA declaration, triggering a more-detailed environmental analysis that is underway.

“That means our local land-use regulations and comprehensive plan have to be considered” as part of the project design review, Foley said, adding that the analysis is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

But she pointed out that the state parks department is the lead agency for the overall trail project and raised concern that it can potentially argue that it “is completely exempt from local land use laws,” leaving the village “little or no say.”

Foley and Starbuck said they met with officials from state parks and Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc., the project’s developer, on Jan. 27 to clarify roles and responsibilities. They also asked for details about the legal relationship between HHFT and state parks, said Foley, and are awaiting a response.

During the public comment period, Nelsonville resident Heidi Wendel suggested a public meeting be held with officials from Nelsonville, Cold Spring, Philipstown, HHFT and state parks so residents can give input and ask questions about the trail.

Residents complained that recent open houses held by HHFT at Dutchess Manor and the Cold Spring firehouse were ineffective because there was no presentation or public question-and-answer period.

Former Cold Spring Mayor Dave Merandy described the sessions as a “divide and conquer” strategy by HHFT and urged the Village Board to state its position on the trail project. Former Nelsonville Mayor Michael Bowman, also a former Cold Spring trustee, agreed.

“I think it’s important that the board go on record either supporting or not supporting the project, given that it changed so drastically since 2017,” he said.

MJ Martin, director of development and community engagement for HHFT, attended the meeting virtually but did not comment.