Tree and Shrub Sale Opens

CCE also offering beekeeping course

The Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County is hosting its annual tree and shrub seedling sale through March 24. Order at putnam.cce.cornell.edu/2023TreeShrub. Pickup will be April 21 and 22 at Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster. Native plant plugs are also available.

The extension is also offering a 12-session beekeeping course for students ages 12 to 15 led by Rodney Dow, a Garrison resident. The Saturday morning program will begin in Putnam Valley on March 11 and move to the Tilly Foster Farm when the weather gets warmer. Register at putnam.cce.cornell.edu.