Beacon Obituaries

Margaret Garnot (1926-2023)

Margaret Josephine Garnot, 96, a Beacon native and longtime resident of Wappingers Falls, died on Feb. 20 with family members at her side.

She was born in Beacon on July 8, 1926, to Peter and Josephine (DiCamillo) Sylvester. She attended Beacon schools and was employed as a seamstress at Aero Leather, where she made bomber jackets for the U.S. Air Corps. She also worked as a seamstress for Krakower Fabrics.

On June 15, 1947, Margaret married Nicholas Garnot. They were married for 60 years until his death. The couple raised their three children in a home in Wappingers Falls that he built.

Margaret enjoyed cooking, baking Christmas cookies, sewing and crocheting (especially doilies), shopping with her sister and taking her grandchildren on “just the girls” shopping sprees, playing Lotto and the daily numbers, and watching the Yankees.

She is survived by her children, Vincent Garnot, Bernadette Diorazio (Phil) and David Garnot (Alison), as well as her grandchildren: Eric, Kara, Justin, Nicole, Briana and Steven, and nine great-grandchildren. Her five siblings died before her.

A prayer service was offered on Feb. 25 at the Delehanty Funeral Home in Wappingers Falls, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation (hvhospice.org) or The Grand at Pawling (thegrandhealthcare.com).

Barbara Richards

Barbara C. Richards, a lifelong resident of Dutchess County, died Jan. 9.

The daughter of Charles and Rosalie (Heybruck) Calaluca, Barbara was a longtime nurse at the Hudson River State Hospital and parishioner at St. Joachim Church in Beacon. Her easygoing and open nature allowed her to cross generational boundaries with ease, her family said.

She is survived by her son, Stephen Richards, of Beacon, who cared for her. Her children Suzanna Lynn, Christopher Richards and Mark Richards died before her, as did her brother, Charles Calaluca.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation (hvhospice.org) or a charity of choice.

Information provided by local funeral homes