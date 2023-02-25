Cheryl Timmons (1952-2023)

Cheryl Timmons, 70, of Nelsonville, died Feb. 21 at Phelps Memorial Hospital in Sleepy Hollow.

She was born Oct. 13, 1952, the daughter of Berline and Grace DiRocco. Cheryl worked for the Town of Ossining assessor’s office for more than 35 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and animals.

Cheryl is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Timmons; her sons, James Timmons and William Timmons; her grandchildren, James, Theresa, William, Dylan and Amanda Timmons and Allen and Johnny Jones; and her sister, Laurel Conklin.

Friends may call on Monday (Feb. 27) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., in Cold Spring, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (arfbeacon.org).