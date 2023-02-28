Beacon Boys Advance; Haldane Games Postponed

Basketball tournament resumes Wednesday

Because of a weather delay, the Haldane and Beacon boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will all play on Wednesday (March 1) in sectional tournaments.

The Haldane teams were scheduled to play today (Feb. 28), but the games were postponed because of the snow.

Beacon

The boys (14-6), seeded No. 4 in the Section IX, Class A tournament, defeated No. 5 Wallkill, 56-44, on Monday (Feb. 27) in the opening round behind 18 points from Joe Battle. The Bulldogs now travel to face No. 1 Goshen on Wednesday at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the final. Beacon lost twice to Goshen during the regular season, 63-39 and 71-64.

The Beacon girls (13-5), seeded No. 1, will host No. 5 Franklin Roosevelt High School at 5 p.m. The Hyde Park school upset No. 4 Cornwall, 49-31, on Monday to advance. The Beacon-FDR winner will play in the sectional final on Saturday.

Haldane Girls

The Haldane boys (16-4), seeded No. 2 in the Section I, Class C tournament, will play No. 3 Alexander Hamilton on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. The winner will advance to the final.

The Haldane girls (3-17), seeded No. 4, will play No. 1 Tuckahoe (12-8) at 6:30 p.m. at the Westchester County Center. The winner will advance to the sectional final.

Both games will be broadcast at events.locallive.tv.