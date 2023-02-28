Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from January

Beacon officers responded to 658 calls, including 24 auto crashes and six domestic disputes.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Officers responded to a wooded area off Teller Avenue to investigate a report of a deceased male in his 50s. The body was transported to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. [The deceased, who apparently died in a fall, was later identified as Walter Miranda, 58.]

Wednesday, Jan. 4

A Main Street caller reported that his vehicle had been rear-ended while stopped at a crosswalk to allow a pedestrian to cross.

A Lincoln Avenue caller reported being the victim of a scam when she attempted to purchase a dog from a person posing as a breeder.

A Main Street caller reported packages that had been delivered as stolen.

Thursday, Jan. 5

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Stephanie Peratikos, 33, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license and having a suspended registration.

Friday, Jan. 6

After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, Sabrina M. Velasquez, 23, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

A Dutchess Terrace caller reported lost trailer plates.

Saturday, Jan. 7

A Meadow Ridge caller reported receiving harassing text messages from an unknown individual.

Monday, Jan. 9

A caller reported finding a gun stock in a stream near Beekman Street. Officers canvassed the area but did not find anything related.

A High Goal Lane caller reported receiving threatening phone calls from an unknown individual.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Carrie Joe Fudge, 51, of Beacon, was charged with violating city code after her dog bit an officer.

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Joshua J. McCrae, 20, of Peekskill, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Charles Plowden, 35, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of certain ammunition-feeding devices, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a caller reported seeing an individual drop a gun in a store on Main Street.

Sunday, Jan. 15

A Colonial Springs caller reported damage to the door of her residence by an unknown individual.

Monday, Jan. 16

After allegedly violating a court order, Emmanuel Ramos, 33, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, menacing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

A caller filed a report for a lost license plate.

A Forrestal Heights caller reported that a brick had been thrown through her window.

Thursday, Jan. 19

A Roundtree Court caller reported that the windows in her car had been broken.

Friday, Jan. 20

After an incident on Main Street, Francis M. Cannon, 34, of Fishkill, was charged with petit larceny.

After an incident on Main Street, Tiffany M. Hunt, 35, of Beacon, was charged with obstructing governmental administration and parking violations.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Officers were dispatched to Main Street after a report of a possible fight in progress.

Thursday, Jan. 26

After a traffic stop on North Avenue, Natore J. Dennis, 26, of Beacon, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license.

Friday, Jan. 27

Officers responded to an assault on Wolcott Avenue and charged Max O. Kleiner, 31, of Beacon, with first-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breath and second-degree menacing.

After a traffic stop on Verplanck Avenue, Amanda L. Kennedy, 31, of New Windsor, was charged with third-degree aggravated driving without a license and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Olivia R. Ferarra, 29, of Beacon, was charged with having a dog off-leash.

Sunday, Jan. 29

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported that an unknown individual stole items from outside of his business and drove away.

Monday, Jan. 30

A caller reported that a vehicle was driven into a house on Hudson Avenue. Officers investigated and found that only shrubs had been damaged.