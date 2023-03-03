Around Town (Photos)

MUSIC AT THE CRIER — Raquel Vidal, a longtime resident of Philipstown, performed with Jillian Matundan at the Towne Crier Cafe in Beacon on Feb. 24.

STORIES IN PAINT — Anna West (left), a Beacon artist whose work is on display at the Garrison Art Center through March 19, helped participants at a workshop there on Feb. 25 tell stories in paint and access both the intuitive and logical parts of their brains.

LIGHT THE NIGHT — The second annual Celebration of Light took place on Feb. 25 in Beacon, with lanterns paraded down Main Street accompanied by the Street Beat Brass Band. At the end of the procession, tea was served, fire pits were lit and the larger lanterns were set aside for display.