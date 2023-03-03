Nelsonville Plans to Remove Tree

Residents express concern about acorns, branches

In a 19th-century poem, newspaper editor, writer and Philipstown resident George Pope Morris famously pleaded “woodman, spare that tree,” a majestic oak.

But Morris didn’t live in Nelsonville. Or in an age when trees sprout between paved sidewalks and streets.

“Touch not a single bough! In youth it sheltered me and I’ll protect it now,” Morris wrote in 1837 of his tree. So, “woodman, leave the spot. While I’ve a hand to save [it], thy axe shall harm it not.”

Somewhat less enamored, Nelsonville plans to cut down one on North Pearl Street, “because it drops acorns,” Trustee Dave Moroney confirmed at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting.

The village chose to act after a request made last September, in the height of acorn season, by Dave McCarthy and Danielle Pack McCarthy, who live next to the tree.

“Over the years, this tree has aged and dropped more and more acorns and large branches that have come down on our boys and our friends,” they wrote. “Our children have more than once rolled an ankle … and it has become a serious safety concern.”

They added that “even though we sweep this area every few days, there is no getting ahead” as the tree sheds, “many times, entire branches filled with acorns and leaves.” Photos they sent to the village attest to the tree’s output. It stands in the grass strip between the sidewalk and street across from Village Hall.

Mayor Chris Winward described it as “a healthy-ish tree” that “has outgrown the space between the curb and the sidewalk.”

Heidi Wendel, a resident who lives near North Pearl, expressed surprise at the oak’s fate. “Chop a tree down because it’s dropping acorns? I don’t get that at all,” she said, offering to collect the nuts to spare the tree. “It seems sad.”

The mayor replied that “it’s sad; I agree.” However, she explained, the village attorney had recommended the tree’s removal.

On Thursday (March 2), Winward said an arborist also has advised removing the oak because it has outgrown its narrow strip of grass. Its roots are likely to upend the sidewalk and failing to act “is just going to kick the problem down the road,” the mayor said.

“Nobody ever wants to take down a tree,” she said. She said the McCarthys have offered to provide a replacement, but that a new tree in the space may not be feasible.

Winward said on Feb. 21 that the situation suggests the village needs a tree policy to outline the responsibilities of the village, property owners and the state to “take out the guesswork” because, right now, “our laws are a little gray.”