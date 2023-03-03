New York Guard Recognizes Volunteers

Two Highlands residents receive citations

Two Highlands residents were recognized on Tuesday (Feb. 28) for their service in the New York Guard.

Capt. Randall Chiera of Cold Spring and Sgt. Mark Pisanelli of Beacon each received the New York Pandemic Response Service Ribbon, and Pisanelli also was awarded the Good Conduct Medal. Both men serve with the 56th Area Command.

The New York Guard is a force of 500 uniformed volunteers, organized as a military unit, who augment the New York National Guard during state emergencies. About half of the New York Guard are former members of the military or National Guard.