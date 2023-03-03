Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Budget process underway; few remaining STR issues

The Cold Spring Village Board held its first discussion on the 2023-24 budget at its Wednesday (March 1) meeting.

A wide-ranging conversation between the mayor, trustees and village accountant touched on virtually every area of spending, from staffing levels, body cameras for police officers and infrastructure needs to fuel costs, vehicle replacement, Bigbelly compacting trash bins and short-term rental software. A draft budget is expected to be ready by March 20.

The two-month budget process includes a mandatory public hearing, usually in April. An adopted budget must be submitted to the state comptroller by May 1 and the fiscal year begins June 1. The village tax levy was $1.82 million in 2022-23.

In other business …