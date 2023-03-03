Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

Budget process underway; few remaining STR issues
The Cold Spring Village Board held its first discussion on the 2023-24 budget at its Wednesday (March 1) meeting.
A wide-ranging conversation between the mayor, trustees and village accountant touched on virtually every area of spending, from staffing levels, body cameras for police officers and infrastructure needs to fuel costs, vehicle replacement, Bigbelly compacting trash bins and short-term rental software. A draft budget is expected to be ready by March 20.
The two-month budget process includes a mandatory public hearing, usually in April. An adopted budget must be submitted to the state comptroller by May 1 and the fiscal year begins June 1. The village tax levy was $1.82 million in 2022-23.
In other business …
- Work on the emergency connection to the Catskill Aqueduct at Fishkill Road and Main Street in Nelsonville is expected to begin within two to three weeks. Mayor Kathleen Foley said the project will take about three months, with minimal impact on traffic. The connection is needed to provide water to the village during repairs to Cold Spring’s reservoir dams.
- Jennifer Zwarich, chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Short-Term Rentals, reported that few issues remain regarding proposed revisions to Chapter 100 of the village code, such as aligning revisions to zoning law; off-street parking requirements for hosts; questions about shared driveways; and enforcement in worst-case violations. Public hearings will be held once the board approves all changes.
- The sale of a small strip of village-owned land at the rear of 37 Fair St. was approved at a price of $20,832. The former Impellittiere Motors building is being converted to an artist’s studio and apartment.
- The board approved three bids for surveys to be undertaken as part of drainage improvement projects, for $1,250 to $2,900.
- The board approved resurfacing the basketball court at Mayor’s Park.