Ryan Calls on CSX to Improve Safety

After Ohio derailment, says industry must make changes

Rep. Pat Ryan, whose district includes Beacon, this week called on CSX to adopt safety measures he said could prevent accidents in the Hudson Valley similar to the Feb. 3 accident in East Palestine, Ohio, in which a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material derailed and caught fire.

CSX operates tracks along the western shore of the Hudson River through the Highlands that Ryan said can see as many as 20 freight trains per day, including as many as five carrying Bakken crude oil.

In a statement, Ryan, who is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he had written CSX President and CEO Joseph Hinrichs about his concerns. Ryan also called for a congressional hearing on rail safety.

“We’ve seen a disturbing pattern of CSX consistently putting profit over safety, creating serious risk that what happened in Ohio could repeat itself right here in the Hudson Valley,” Ryan alleged. “Just like Norfolk Southern, CSX and other big rail corporations spent millions lobbying the last president to deregulate the railways, resulting in the administration withdrawing a proposal to require faster brakes on trains carrying highly flammable materials and ending regular rail safety audits.”

Torrance Harvey, the mayor of Newburgh, noted that a CSX derailment in 2017 caused by a man lift that stalled on the tracks, spilled 4,600 tons of diesel fuel. “I am worried a future derailment could cause even more damage,” he said in a statement. “CSX cannot stand by while communities of color like mine sit on what feels like a ticking time bomb.”

Gary Bassett, the mayor of Rhinebeck who heads a group of seven municipalities in Dutchess and Ulster counties (not including Beacon) that take their drinking water from the river, said the group notified CSX in 2021 of its concern about potential bridge failures that might lead to spills into the Hudson.

Ryan called for Congress to increase the fines for rail safety violations from the current maximum of $225,455; expand regulation of hazardous shipments; increase the use of electronically controlled pneumatic brakes; speed up the phase-in of new tank cars for hazardous materials, which now extends to 2029; and increase funding for hazardous-materials training for first responders

Ryan also called on the freight rail industry to join a program that allows employees to confidentially report safety concerns and to provide notice to emergency response teams when hazardous tank cars will travel through their state.