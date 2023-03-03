Tax Break for Putnam Fire, EMS Volunteers

Byrne signs law granting exemption of 10 percent

Volunteer ambulance workers and firefighters in Putnam County now qualify for a 10 percent property-tax exemption under a law signed by County Executive Kevin Byrne on Feb. 23.

Byrne signed the law, which the Legislature passed on Feb. 7, during a ceremony at the Bureau of Emergency Services in Carmel. As a member of the state Assembly last year, Byrne voted for the legislation that gave counties the option to provide the exemption.

To qualify, firefighters and EMS personnel must have at least five years of service and provide certificates from fire or ambulance companies certifying that they are eligible, enrolled members.