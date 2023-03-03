The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
ST. PATRICK’S DAY
SAT 4
Dutchess County Parade
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 p.m. West Main Street
dcsppc.org
The annual parade will begin at West Main and North streets and continue on Route 9D toward Elm Street, then east to South Mesier Avenue and finish at Mesier Park. The grand marshal is William Holohan Beale, who has been the parade’s master of ceremonies for the past 25 years.
THURS 9
Andy Cooney’s Irish Cabaret
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The evening will include music by Cooney, a performance with the Emerald Fire Irish Dancers, Celtic singing by Ciara Fox and standup from comedian Mick Thomas. Cost: $35 to $50
SAT 11
Food & Bake Sale
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. – Noon.
United Methodist Church
216 Main St.
Stop by for soup, quiche, Irish soda bread, desserts and other baked goods.
SAT 11
Parade Of Green
BEACON
Noon. Main Street
facebook.com/paradeofgreen
The parade will kick off at the Municipal Building on Route 9D and head east on Main Street to the dummy light.
SAT 11
Mighty Ploughboys and Notkick Murphys
POUGHKEEPSIE
2 – 8 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The celebration will include music, dance and food. Cost: $14 to $42
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
4 Penny Benefit for ARF
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.
arfbeacon.org
This benefit for the Animal Rescue Foundation will include prize drawings.
SAT 11
Maple Sugar Celebration
PHILIPSTOWN
8:30 & 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
bit.ly/taconic-events
Reserve a slot for breakfast, and see how maple syrup is made. Cost: $15 ($10 children, ages 5 and younger free)
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 7
Dino Digs
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 through the fifth grade can use a chisel and brush to dig up eggs and find out what is inside. Registration required.
TUES 7
Women’s History Month Story
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Mayor Kathleen Foley will read a book celebrating women’s history for children ages 3 to 7 and their families.
WED 8
Nature Arts for Kids
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living
143 Main St.
suppliesforcreativeliving.com
Children ages 8 to 12 will learn how to use natural materials to make art, tools and crafts in this 11-week course. Cost: $255
WED 8
Escape Room
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Teams of students in grades 6 to 12 will work together to solve a mystery in a timed session. Registration required.
SAT 11
4-H Beekeeping
PUTNAM VALLEY
9 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange
128 Mill St.
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
This is the first session of a 12-week course for students ages 11 to 15 that will cover all aspects of beekeeping. Later sessions will be held at Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster. Registration required. Cost: $70
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 4
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Also SUN 5, SAT 11, SUN 12. Through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 4
Building Backyard Habitat
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will explain how your yard can be a supportive environment for wildlife and insects in this program sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
WED 8
Intro to Google Accounts
BEACON
10 a.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Bring your own device or use a library computer to learn about email accounts and Google Suite. Registration required.
THURS 9
The Power of Native Women
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this program sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, Heather Bruegl, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, will talk about impactful Indigenous women. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 11
Funding Home Energy Improvements
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Joe Montuori of Sustainable Putnam will discuss how to access the benefits of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits and rebates for energy-efficiency projects.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 11
Jill Shoffiet | Eliana Szabo | Group Show
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Shoffiet’s paintings, “Sell the Collection” and “Move On,” capture fantastical Southern landscapes. Szabo’s A Confrontation of Absence will include prints of transitional spaces. The group show, Gravity Adjacent, will include works by Nicholas Betts, Colette Robbins, Sophia Sobers, Kate Steciw and Gail Watson. Through April 2.
SAT 11
Rios Group | Riiisa Boogie
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
139 Main St. | clutter.co
SAT 11
Evan Samuelson
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
One Taste will feature the artist’s paintings of florals that explore common truths of humanity. Through April 1.
SUN 12
Alexander Harris
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The nature photographer will share and discuss his work. Donations welcome. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
God of Carnage
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Isaac Byrne directs the Yasmina Reza play starring Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SUN 5, FRI 10, SAT 11, SUN 12. Cost: $28
SAT 4
CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #3
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The County Players will present dramatic readings of two plays, Constellations, by Nick Payne, and Ada the Engine, by Lauren Gunderson. Also SUN 5. Cost: $15
SAT 4
Uncontaminated Sound: Reflections
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jeffrey Lewis and others will present an evening of music, comedy and dance to open an exhibit of Robert Lundberg’s photographic series of contemporary performers. Cost: $30 ($40 door)
SAT 11
The Vagina Monologues
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This reading of Eve Ensler’s celebrated work will include Lisa Andretta, Brandy Burre, Erica Hauser, Annie Lanzillotto, Shane Killoran, Jade Mason, Carole Penner, Pam Pritzker-Ridley and KerryAnne Wolfe. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 12
Christopher Gazeent
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Poet’s Corner series begins for the year with a reading by Gazeent from his book, The Fraudulent Mirror, and an open mic. Cost: $10
MUSIC
SAT 4
Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band’s set will include hits from dozens of artists. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 5
Cajun Jam and Potluck
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Bring an instrument and join a celebration of Cajun and Creole music. Jambalaya will be provided and side dishes are welcome. Free
SUN 5
Gabriela Martinez
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
In a program titled Resonances, the pianist will perform works by Missy Mazzoli, Reinaldo Hahn, Caroline Shaw, Adam Schoenberg, Viet Cuong, Sarah Kirkland Snider and Heitor Villa-Lobos. The concert is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
THURS 9
Noga & Jake Bernz
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The singers and songwriters will exchange conversation and music.
FRI 10
Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The multi-instrumentalists will play music from their collaborative projects. Cost: $20
FRI 10
Sugar Mountain
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play hits from Neil Young’s five-decade span of music.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 11
50th Annual String Competition
ARLINGTON
3 p.m. Vassar College
100 Raymond Ave. | bardavon.org
Musicians ages 18 to 25 will perform on violin, viola or cello and the finalists will stage a concert each day at Skinner Hall. Also SUN 12. Free
SAT 11
True North Jazz Project
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Joe North (sax), Ryan Cerullo (piano), Buddy Griffith (bass) and Ryan Odell (drums) will play a diverse set of covers.
SAT 11
Professor Louie’s Century of the Blues Show
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The show will include Dom Flemons, Ray Blue and the Miles of Blues Horns, and Professor Louie & The Crowmatix. Cost: $20 to $35
SAT 11
Tom Chapin & Friends
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
To celebrate his birthday, the three-time Grammy winner will play songs from his repertoire and be joined by other folk musicians. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 11
Nick Gianni
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com
The improvisational saxophonist will perform.
SUN 12
Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Irish group will play music from its latest release, Let the Free Birds Fly. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 7
Ward 2 Office Hours
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Justice McCray, who represents the ward on the Beacon City Council, will meet with residents. Stop by or make an appointment by emailing [email protected].
TUES 7
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 7
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 8
State of the County
HYDE PARK
5:30 p.m. Culinary Institute of America
1946 Campus Drive
dutchessny.gov/RSVP
Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil will give a presentation at the Marriott Pavilion. Register by MON 6.
WED 8
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 8
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 9
State of the County
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne will give a presentation. Attend in person or watch at putnamcountyny.com/sotc2023.