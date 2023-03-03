The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

ST. PATRICK’S DAY

SAT 4

Dutchess County Parade

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 p.m. West Main Street

dcsppc.org

The annual parade will begin at West Main and North streets and continue on Route 9D toward Elm Street, then east to South Mesier Avenue and finish at Mesier Park. The grand marshal is William Holohan Beale, who has been the parade’s master of ceremonies for the past 25 years.

THURS 9

Andy Cooney’s Irish Cabaret

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The evening will include music by Cooney, a performance with the Emerald Fire Irish Dancers, Celtic singing by Ciara Fox and standup from comedian Mick Thomas. Cost: $35 to $50

SAT 11

Food & Bake Sale

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. – Noon.

United Methodist Church

216 Main St.

Stop by for soup, quiche, Irish soda bread, desserts and other baked goods.

SAT 11

Parade Of Green

BEACON

Noon. Main Street

facebook.com/paradeofgreen

The parade will kick off at the Municipal Building on Route 9D and head east on Main Street to the dummy light.

SAT 11

Mighty Ploughboys and Notkick Murphys

POUGHKEEPSIE

2 – 8 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The celebration will include music, dance and food. Cost: $14 to $42

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

4 Penny Benefit for ARF

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. VFW Hall | 413 Main St.

arfbeacon.org

This benefit for the Animal Rescue Foundation will include prize drawings.

SAT 11

Maple Sugar Celebration

PHILIPSTOWN

8:30 & 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

bit.ly/taconic-events

Reserve a slot for breakfast, and see how maple syrup is made. Cost: $15 ($10 children, ages 5 and younger free)

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 7

Dino Digs

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 through the fifth grade can use a chisel and brush to dig up eggs and find out what is inside. Registration required.

TUES 7

Women’s History Month Story

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Mayor Kathleen Foley will read a book celebrating women’s history for children ages 3 to 7 and their families.

WED 8

Nature Arts for Kids

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Supplies for Creative Living

143 Main St.

suppliesforcreativeliving.com

Children ages 8 to 12 will learn how to use natural materials to make art, tools and crafts in this 11-week course. Cost: $255

WED 8

Escape Room

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Teams of students in grades 6 to 12 will work together to solve a mystery in a timed session. Registration required.

SAT 11

4-H Beekeeping

PUTNAM VALLEY

9 a.m. Putnam Valley Grange

128 Mill St.

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

This is the first session of a 12-week course for students ages 11 to 15 that will cover all aspects of beekeeping. Later sessions will be held at Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster. Registration required. Cost: $70

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 4

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or a maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m., which is a short walk. Also SUN 5, SAT 11, SUN 12. Through March 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 4

Building Backyard Habitat

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Janis Butler, a Master Gardener, will explain how your yard can be a supportive environment for wildlife and insects in this program sponsored by the Philipstown Garden Club and Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

WED 8

Intro to Google Accounts

BEACON

10 a.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Bring your own device or use a library computer to learn about email accounts and Google Suite. Registration required.



THURS 9

The Power of Native Women

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this program sponsored by the Putnam History Museum, Heather Bruegl, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, will talk about impactful Indigenous women. Register online. Cost: $10 (members free)

SAT 11

Funding Home Energy Improvements

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Joe Montuori of Sustainable Putnam will discuss how to access the benefits of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits and rebates for energy-efficiency projects.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 11

Jill Shoffiet | Eliana Szabo | Group Show

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Shoffiet’s paintings, “Sell the Collection” and “Move On,” capture fantastical Southern landscapes. Szabo’s A Confrontation of Absence will include prints of transitional spaces. The group show, Gravity Adjacent, will include works by Nicholas Betts, Colette Robbins, Sophia Sobers, Kate Steciw and Gail Watson. Through April 2.

SAT 11

Rios Group | Riiisa Boogie

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

139 Main St. | clutter.co

SAT 11

Evan Samuelson

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

One Taste will feature the artist’s paintings of florals that explore common truths of humanity. Through April 1.





SUN 12

Alexander Harris

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The nature photographer will share and discuss his work. Donations welcome. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

God of Carnage

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Isaac Byrne directs the Yasmina Reza play starring Christine Bokhour, Maia Guest, Raymond Bokhour and Gregory Porter Miller. Also SUN 5, FRI 10, SAT 11, SUN 12. Cost: $28

SAT 4

CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #3

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The County Players will present dramatic readings of two plays, Constellations, by Nick Payne, and Ada the Engine, by Lauren Gunderson. Also SUN 5. Cost: $15

SAT 4

Uncontaminated Sound: Reflections

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Jeffrey Lewis and others will present an evening of music, comedy and dance to open an exhibit of Robert Lundberg’s photographic series of contemporary performers. Cost: $30 ($40 door)

SAT 11

The Vagina Monologues

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This reading of Eve Ensler’s celebrated work will include Lisa Andretta, Brandy Burre, Erica Hauser, Annie Lanzillotto, Shane Killoran, Jade Mason, Carole Penner, Pam Pritzker-Ridley and KerryAnne Wolfe. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 12

Christopher Gazeent

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Poet’s Corner series begins for the year with a reading by Gazeent from his book, The Fraudulent Mirror, and an open mic. Cost: $10





MUSIC

SAT 4

Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band’s set will include hits from dozens of artists. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 5

Cajun Jam and Potluck

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Bring an instrument and join a celebration of Cajun and Creole music. Jambalaya will be provided and side dishes are welcome. Free

SUN 5

Gabriela Martinez

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

In a program titled Resonances, the pianist will perform works by Missy Mazzoli, Reinaldo Hahn, Caroline Shaw, Adam Schoenberg, Viet Cuong, Sarah Kirkland Snider and Heitor Villa-Lobos. The concert is part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)

THURS 9

Noga & Jake Bernz

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The singers and songwriters will exchange conversation and music.

FRI 10

Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The multi-instrumentalists will play music from their collaborative projects. Cost: $20

FRI 10

Sugar Mountain

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play hits from Neil Young’s five-decade span of music.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 11

50th Annual String Competition

ARLINGTON

3 p.m. Vassar College

100 Raymond Ave. | bardavon.org

Musicians ages 18 to 25 will perform on violin, viola or cello and the finalists will stage a concert each day at Skinner Hall. Also SUN 12. Free

SAT 11

True North Jazz Project

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Joe North (sax), Ryan Cerullo (piano), Buddy Griffith (bass) and Ryan Odell (drums) will play a diverse set of covers.





SAT 11

Professor Louie’s Century of the Blues Show

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The show will include Dom Flemons, Ray Blue and the Miles of Blues Horns, and Professor Louie & The Crowmatix. Cost: $20 to $35

SAT 11

Tom Chapin & Friends

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

To celebrate his birthday, the three-time Grammy winner will play songs from his repertoire and be joined by other folk musicians. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 11

Nick Gianni

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | quinnsinbeacon.com

The improvisational saxophonist will perform.

SUN 12

Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Irish group will play music from its latest release, Let the Free Birds Fly. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 7

Ward 2 Office Hours

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Justice McCray, who represents the ward on the Beacon City Council, will meet with residents. Stop by or make an appointment by emailing [email protected].

TUES 7

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 7

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 8

State of the County

HYDE PARK

5:30 p.m. Culinary Institute of America

1946 Campus Drive

dutchessny.gov/RSVP

Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil will give a presentation at the Marriott Pavilion. Register by MON 6.

WED 8

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 8

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 9

State of the County

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne will give a presentation. Attend in person or watch at putnamcountyny.com/sotc2023.