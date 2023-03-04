Haldane Boys Win Sectional Title

Build huge lead and then hold off Tuckahoe comeback

Riding the momentum that saw the Blue Devils jump out to a 22-point lead with 30 seconds left in the first half, the Haldane High School boys’ basketball team held on to upset No. 1 Tuckahoe, 63-53, in the Section I, Class C title game on Saturday (March 4) at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to open regional tournament play on Wednesday (March 8), facing an opponent yet to be determined at O’Neill High School in Highland Falls.

With a big lead in the second half, Haldane went into protection mode in the third quarter and watched the Tigers mount a comeback.

Tuckahoe cut the lead to six in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late, as Haldane held on down the stretch, winning its first Section 1 championship since 2016.

Matteo Cervone, who scored 12 points, was named the tournament MVP, and Matt Nachamkin (21 points) and Ben Bozsik (10 points) were named to the all-tournament team.