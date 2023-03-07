Beacon Obituaries

William Fuller (1939-2023)

William C. Fuller, 83, who, until his retirement in 1992 was a printing press operator at Nabisco in Beacon, died March 5.

He was born Aug. 3, 1939, in Oswego, the son of William and Jesse Mae (Francis) Fuller and grew up in Peekskill. Bill enjoyed the outdoors , camping and fishing. He was a gifted craftsman and could build anything, his family said. He loved to tell jokes, watch his grandchildren’s sporting events and spend time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his daughters, Cynthia Konzen (Ed), Susan Girola (Ricardo), Lori DiScipio (Anthony), Amy Fuentes (Kenneth) and Megan Migliore (Sal), as well as his stepchildren, Elicia Brockway and Robert LaMontane, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday (March 11) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, in Fort Edward.

John Komornik Sr. (1964-2023)

John Paul Komornik Sr., 58, a lifelong Beacon resident, died March 2.

He was born in Poughkeepsie on July 13, 1964, the son of John Komornik and Anne (Killmer) Adams. He graduated from Beacon High School in 1982.

John worked for five years as a diesel mechanic for the YRC Freight Company in Maybrook. He enjoyed watching the Giants, weightlifting and being the funniest man with the biggest heart anyone could come across, his family said.

Along with his mother, he is survived by his children, Meghan Rose Komornik and John Paul Komornik Jr; his sister, Marybeth Cahill; and his stepfather, Robert Adams.

The family will receive friends on Friday (March 10) from 4 to 8 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St., in Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Kitty Stager (1932-2023)

Catherine “Kitty” A. Stager, 90, a 28-year resident of Beacon and formerly of Paterson, New Jersey, died March 5 at home.

She was born Dec. 21, 1932, in Paterson, the daughter of Eugene and Natalie Tarsitano. In 1955 she married Donald Stager at St. Philip’s Church in Clifton, New Jersey. He died in 1973.

Kitty worked for Chemway Corp in Fairfield, New Jersey, for 30 years until her retirement in 1980. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim–St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon and a member of the Third Order Secular Franciscans at St. Lawrence Friary in Beacon. She was the treasurer of the Mount Beacon Incline Railway Restoration Society and volunteered at the St. Andrew’s/St. Luke’s Food Bank every Friday morning. For many years Kitty ran bus trips to Atlantic City.

She is survived by her daughters, Judith Smith (Howard) and Donna Brennan (Robert); her grandchildren, Cara Noel Smith, Alison Mancuso (Vincent), Leann Mack (Michael) and Ryan Brennan; and her great-grandchildren, Gianna, Benjamin, Francesca, Trevor, Julianne and Garrett.

Family and friends will gather on Friday (March 10) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman St., in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org).