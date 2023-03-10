Haldane Proposes 1.96% Tax Increase

Matches state tax cap for 2023-24

The Haldane superintendent on Tuesday (March 7) proposed a $28.2 million budget for the 2023-24 academic year, representing a 1.96 percent property tax increase matching the tax cap calculated by the state for the district for next year.

Since the property tax increase does not exceed the cap, the budget need only be approved by a majority of voters on May 16. If the district had gone over the cap, 60 percent of voters would need to approve it.

The property tax cap varies from year to year based on a series of factors. In 2022 -23, Haldane’s cap was set at 3.7 percent.

The budget includes additional funding for:

A special education class for up to eight kindergarten, first- and second-graders with autism or similar needs ($166,000)

A new special education teacher at the secondary level ($91,000)

A French teacher ($91,000)

Equipment to teach coding, robotics, design and engineering ($13,500)

Superintendent Philip Benante said Haldane benefited from a 25 percent increase, amounting to $719,509, in state aid and a 51 percent jump ($118,800) in state pre-K aid.

The board will hold a series of meetings and hearings leading up to the May vote on the budget and an open seat on the five-member school board, currently held by Peggy Clements.