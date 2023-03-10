New Director at Garrison Institute

Also names new program directors

The Garrison Institute announced last week that Karen Doyle Grossman will become its new executive director, effective Monday (March 13), and that Stephen Posner and Christa Tinari will direct two of its programs.

Grossman was the global head of operations at SIY Global, which provides training in mindfulness-based social and emotional intelligence skills.

Posner becomes the director of Pathways to Planetary Health, the institute’s environmental initiative. He was formerly director of policy and partnerships at the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont.

Tinari is the institute’s new director of contemplative-based resilience, a program that provides self-care strategies and training to people in the helping professions, including health care, humanitarian aid and social work. She had been senior content developer and trainer in the social, emotional and ethical learning program at Emory University’s Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics.