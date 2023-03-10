Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

At the Wednesday (March 8) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, Trustee Eliza Starbuck reported that, as part of the village parking plan to be implemented this year , she is investigating the use of payment kiosks on Main Street in addition to payments made through a mobile phone app. Starbuck said when the municipal lot on Fair Street was changed from kiosk to app-based payment only, drivers stopped paying. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to pay,” she said. The village is awaiting bids for signage required as part of the plan.

Ninety-eight percent of the more than 800 “end points” being added to water meters have now been installed to provide more accurate and efficient monitoring. Cold Spring is consulting with its attorney regarding enforcement against about 35 property owners who have not arranged to have the end points installed.

Fire hydrants will be flushed from April 3 to 7. Lower water pressure and discoloration may occur as crews work their way through neighborhoods.

Cold Spring police officers responded to 56 calls in February and issued 12 traffic and 29 parking tickets. No arrests were made.

The Cold Spring Fire Co. answered 13 calls in February, including eight for mutual aid, three activated alarms and two medical assists. The department reminded residents to change the batteries in their fire and carbon monoxide detectors this weekend, when clocks are moved forward for daylight saving time.