Notes from the Cold Spring Village Board

At the Wednesday (March 8) meeting of the Cold Spring Village Board, Trustee Eliza Starbuck reported that, as part of the village parking plan to be implemented this year , she is investigating the use of payment kiosks on Main Street in addition to payments made through a mobile phone app. Starbuck said when the municipal lot on Fair Street was changed from kiosk to app-based payment only, drivers stopped paying. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to pay,” she said. The village is awaiting bids for signage required as part of the plan.