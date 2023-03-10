Suspect Admits Killing Beacon Man

Also pleads guilty to possessing gun at hotel shooting

A man arrested in the October killing of the father of a Marist College student in a hotel lobby has pleaded guilty to killing a Beacon man two months earlier.

Devin Taylor pleaded guilty on Wednesday (March 8) to second-degree murder in the death of Darren Villani, 28, in Poughkeepsie, according to the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office. Villani was found wounded next to his vehicle on Aug. 9 by police responding to a report at 1:44 a.m. of gunshots. He died at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

On Oct. 2, Taylor was arrested following a shooting at the Courtyard by Marriott. Roy Johnson is accused of killing Paul Kutz, who was visiting his son.

Police charged Taylor, who was with Johnson, with possessing a loaded .22-caliber pistol that he allegedly discarded in bushes outside the hotel while running from an officer.

In addition to second-degree murder, Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced on April 19 and faces concurrent sentences of 22 years to life for murder and seven years on the gun charge.