Two Beacon Athletes Place at States

Headed to nationals this weekend

Beacon High School’s Damani Deloatch placed 10th in the triple jump on March 4 at the state track and field championships on Staten Island, an improvement on the 21st-place finish during his sophomore season.

Henry Reinke finished fifth in the 600 meters (and third in the public school division) with a time of 1:21.72, a new Beacon record.

“Overall, it was a very successful state championship meet,” said Coach Jim Henry. “Damani didn’t quite make the finals [by being among the top eight finishers] but made a big improvement from last year. For Henry, the 600 was one of the most competitive boys’ events at states, and to medal in both the public high school and federation divisions was huge. Both are juniors, so I’m looking forward to what they will accomplish outdoors.”

Both athletes travel to Boston this weekend to compete at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship, Deloatch in the triple jump and Reinke in the 400.