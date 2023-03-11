Beacon Obituaries

Ed Malouf (1934-2023)

Edmund W. Malouf, 88, a Beacon native and longtime resident of Pawling, died March 7.

Ed was born May 9, 1934, in Beacon, the son of Francis and Lourice Malouf. After his retirement from the Texaco Research Center in Glenham, he spent many years during the winters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ed loved entertaining and holding family get-togethers at his home, which he affectionately called “Lakeview Paradise,” at Whaley Lake. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially basida. Other pastimes included tending to his garden and flowers, and fishing. In his younger years, Ed enjoyed bowling at Touponse Bowling Alley.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held March 10 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, with interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Anthony Musacchio (1934-2023)

Anthony James Musacchio, 88, a lifelong Beacon resident, died March 8 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh.

He was born in Beacon on Nov. 30, 1934, the son of James and Carmella (Encarnotti) Musacchio. Anthony attended Beacon schools before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served from 1952 to 1955, during the Korean Conflict.

On June 24, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in Lynn, Massachusetts, he married Nancy Ann Whitmore. They were communicants of St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon.

Anthony worked over 35 years at the IBM plant in Poughkeepsie as a department technician, until his retirement.

Known to friends as “Chubs,” Anthony was a member for more than 50 years of St. Rocco’s Society, becoming a member with his brother, Carmen. He was also a longtime member of the Beacon Elks Lodge 1493, and always enjoyed the fellowship there.

He was an avid golfer and fan of Arnold Palmer. He also was a bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was a fan of the Yankees and Giants.

Along with his wife of 66 years, Anthony is survived by his children, Dawn D’Auria (Louis), Michael Musacchio, Anthony Musacchio (Ivona) and Troy Musacchio (Kathy); and his grandchildren, Marc D’Auria (Rachel), Allan, Stephen, Anthony J. (“AJ”), Steven, Matthew (Zully) and Konrad Majchrzak (Annette).

He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Sophia D’Auria, Klara, Leandro, Alejandro and Mateo; and his brother, James Musacchio.

His family will receive friends on March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave. in Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. on March 13 at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard St. in Beacon, followed by military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy.

Jay Stecher (1955-2023)

James A. “Jay” Stecher, 67, died March 5 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

Born in Beacon on Dec. 14, 1955, he was the son of James and June (O’Dell) Stecher. After graduating from John Jay High School in 1973, he began a 50-year career in the construction industry. He later attended Dutchess Community College, where he studied architectural design. He was most recently employed as a construction superintendent for GDC Construction Corp. in Valhalla.

On June 26, 1983, in Hopewell Junction, Jay married Cathy Riley.

Jay loved to drive. He grew up racing go-karts and his passion evolved into motorcycles, muscle cars and more. If he wasn’t driving, he could be found working in his garage, fishing with his sons or tending to his garden.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Cori Stecher, Zach Stecher (Lindsay Beltz) and Cody Stecher; his grandchildren, Kyon, Kiana, Donnie Jr. and Kamilah; his great-grandson, Gionni; and his siblings, Kathleen Seeley, Debra Darcy and Richard Stecher.

A funeral service was held March 10 at McHoul Funeral Home in Fishkill. Memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue of choice.