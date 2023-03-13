Dutchess Declares State of Emergency for Storm

Effective 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning

Dutchess County Executive William F.X. O’Neil issued a state of emergency declaration in anticipation of an overnight storm that could bring 6 to 12 inches to the county.

The order put into place travel restrictions effective at 4 a.m. on Tuesday (March 14) and closed county offices.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Dutchess through Wednesday. It forecasts the heaviest snow between midnight and noon Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches per hour expected. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are also expected on Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Only emergency and essential vehicles should be on local roadways,” O’Neil said in a statement.

In Beacon, the City Council meeting scheduled for Monday and a Planning Board meeting set for Tuesday have been postponed, and City Hall will be closed on Tuesday.

Putnam County said it was monitoring the storm and that all county facilities would open with a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

Haldane, Beacon and Garrison schools will be closed on Tuesday.