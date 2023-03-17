Around Town (Photos)

TOMPKINS CONCERT — Dennis Lichtman (mandolin, clarinet, fiddle, acoustic guitar, vocals) and Jerron Paxton (acoustic guitar, banjo, fiddle, harmonica, vocals) performed at the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center in Putnam Valley on March 10. Some of their music is inspired by ragtime and blues of the 1920s. The duo met 10 years ago at a tiny Brooklyn restaurant, Café Moto. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

PINEWOOD DERBY — This year’s winners for the annual race held by Philipstown Cub Scout Pack 137 were, from left, Ben Swenson (second), Theo Rauch (first) and Wyatt deSousa (third). More than 40 cars from five dens competed. (Photo provided)

THE MAYOR SHARES A STORY — Mayor Kathleen Foley of Cold Spring read children’s books at the Butterfield Library on March 7 to mark Women’s History Month. Other readers scheduled for the weekly series are Lillian Moser, vice president of the Cold Spring Fire Co., and Tara Flagler, a business owner and exercise physiologist. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

MEETING OF THE MINDS — The Current staff held its weekly editorial meeting at Beacon High School on Monday (March 13) under the watchful eyes of students from the after-school newspaper club. They were later joined by students from the school’s newly created journalism class for a Q&A. (Photo provided)