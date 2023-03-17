Beacon School Board Member Resigns

Seat will be added to May ballot with budget

Antony Tseng, serving his third term as a member of the Beacon school board following his re-election in 2022, announced his resignation on March 6.

Tseng, who is an assistant chief with the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, said in a letter to his colleagues that he has an opportunity to enroll in a course that will advance his emergency medical technician knowledge and skills. The course runs into July and will conflict with school board meetings and responsibilities.

In 2016, Tseng was one of three newcomers, along with Meredith Heuer, who is now the board president, and Michael Rutkoske, who were elected to the nine-member school board during a time of upheaval in the district.

Tseng said in his letter that he had decided to resign rather than request a four-month leave of absence. “The work to improve our district for our children is definitely a long game that may never be done when the goal is continual growth and progress,” he wrote. “The district is in a much better place than when I joined the board, but it is only because we have done it together.”

Tseng would not have been up for re-election until 2025, but his seat will now be added to the May 16 ballot, when district voters will be asked to approve the budget and elect board members. The seats held by Kristan Flynn, Anthony White and Craig Wolf will also be on the ballot.

Candidates have until April 26 to submit nominating petitions; the district said on Wednesday (March 15) that it had not received any, although Flynn and White said they intend to run again. Wolf said he is undecided.