Byrne Wants to Make Putnam ‘Constitutional County’

Also suggests two-thirds vote in Legislature on property-tax hikes

Echoing a theme from his campaign for Putnam County executive, Kevin Byrne on March 9 urged that Putnam become a “constitutional county.”

Byrne, a Republican who took office in January, promoted the concept during his inaugural State of the County address. The movement, popularized by the leader of a group called Defend Rural America, argues that any local or state laws “that are repugnant to the Constitution” should be considered “null and void.”

A handful of counties have adopted resolutions, including York in West Virginia, Brown in Texas, Lyon in Nevada and Cattaraugus in western New York. A few also have rejected the idea, including Mesa in Arizona, Bremer in Wisconsin and Yates in New York.

At a public hearing in Yates County last year, nearly all attendees who commented opposed the move, according to a local news report. “If you want to be a separatist, just say it,” said one resident. In September, the Yates Legislature dropped the idea.

In outlining his ideas in Carmel, Byrne claimed that Putnam’s Constitutional County effort (initiated via a declaration by the Legislature) “will not be some fringe label or attempt to undermine state or federal laws.” He added that “we cannot simply wash away and ignore federal or state laws we dislike.”

However, he said, by becoming a Constitutional County, “we will make a meaningful statement to stand up publicly as one county supporting our existing United States Constitution.”

Executive Decries “Madness” of Climate Law In his State of the County address on March 8, Dutchess County Executive William X.F. O’Neil suggested residents to ask God to intervene to spare the state from the “madness” of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. O’Neil, a Republican, is filling the last year of term of Marc Molinaro, who was elected in November to a seat in Congress. O’Neil, who was the deputy county executive, has said he will not run for the position. He called Dutchess “an island in an unsettled sea,” accusing state leaders of being “more concerned with ideology than public service,” citing the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The climate-change legislation requires New York state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent or more by 2050, from their 1990 levels. O’Neil said those goals are unrealistic and will drive away business.

A day after his speech, Byrne sent the county Legislature a draft resolution that states that, “while Putnam County cannot unilaterally nullify federal or state laws it opposes, it will and does oppose,” within the limits of the U.S. Constitution and state civil rights law, “any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, in order to assure that its citizens will be able to keep and bear arms and use the same in defense of life, liberty and property, whether in a well-regulated militia, or individually.”

Moreover, along with endorsing “freedom of expression, speech, association, religion, press and petition,” it says county protection would “also extend to all other rights neither enumerated in the Constitution nor its amendments, but which exist alongside the same as inalienable, basic, fundamental rights that are so deep-rooted in our society that they are deserving of protection from governmental infringement,” such as “equality, liberty and the pursuit of livelihood and happiness.”

The draft also stipulates that “public funds, resources, employees, buildings or offices not be used to restrict rights or to aid or assist in the enforcement of any restriction of the rights granted under the Constitution,” and says courts can adjudicate any disputes.

Finally, the draft proclaims, the Putnam Legislature “recognizes that government must be limited and that the people must be free from unnecessary and arbitrary governmental overreach and intrusions.”

Property taxes



In his address, Byrne advocated requiring at least six of the nine legislators to approve property-tax hikes and that all public meetings on property-tax rises or the budget be streamed or aired live in both audio and visual formats, and that residents receive a chance to speak.

Indian Point discharge

Byrne joined neighboring counties to oppose the discharge of radioactive wastewater from the former Indian Point nuclear power plant into the Hudson River.

His comments on Indian Point followed votes by Westchester and Rockland lawmakers earlier this month to object to the plan by Holtec, which is decommissioning the plant. Byrne did not specifically ask the Legislature to pass its own resolution, although he said he discussed the issue with Legislator Greg Ellner of Carmel, employed in the water purification profession, and other legislators.

“Make no mistake, our county received tremendous economic and environmental net benefits when Indian Point was operational,” Byrne said. But now, “after the state essentially forced its closure, our federal representatives must step in and thwart a new environmental threat. And we are a Hudson River county.” He requested “that our federal partners assist in pursuing a better alternative.”