The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SUN 19
Clearwater Gala
GARRISON
3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison
2015 Route 9 | clearwater.org/gala
Clearwater will honor Ronald Zorrilla, the founder and CEO of Outdoor Promise, and Betsy Garthwaite, a former sloop Clearwater captain and board president. There will also be a live auction and music by pianist Dan Englehardt. Cost: $300
SUN 19
Opening of the Fields
WAPPINGERS FALLS
5 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Join the farm staff for a walk through the fields and a fire circle to reflect on food and celebrate the growing season.
THURS 23
Pancakes in the Park
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. – Noon. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555
Anyone 65 years or older is invited to this pancake breakfast and bingo at the auditorium as part of the Sap Happy Maple festivities. Presented by Dutchess County Office for the Aging. Call to register. Free
THURS 23
Narcan Workshop
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to prevent an opioid overdose by administering Naloxone at this training led by the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub and Putnam Prevention Council. Registration required.
FRI 24
Dance Party
BEACON
7 – 11 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | compassarts.org
DJ Vick The Bruiser will spin for this Compass Arts fundraiser. Cost: $20
SAT 25
White Elephant Sale
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church
1101 Route 9D
The church’s nursery school will hold its annual fundraiser in the parish house.
SAT 25
Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park
201 Gipsy Trail
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Putnam County residents can bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free vaccination. Proof of prior vaccination and residency required.
SAT 25
Veterans Stand Down Event
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.
This event will include assistance with disability services, housing, food and clothing, mental health, education and employment. Presented by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging and Mental Health America.
SUN 26
Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
More than 150 vendors will be available with reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and younger)
SUN 26
Maple Syrup Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Enjoy pancakes with local maple syrup and live music at this annual event.
SUN 26
Soup4Greens
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Beacon Farmer’s Market | 233 Main St.
beaconfarmersmarket.org
This annual fundraiser offers soup and handmade bowls for sale, with proceeds benefiting Greens4Greens, a food-access program.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 18
Children’s Concert
GARRISON
11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Stacy Labriola will play guitar and lead an interactive music circle for kids. Registration requested.
TUES 21
Women’s History Storytime
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Tara Flagler, a local business owner and exercise physiologist, will read a story in celebration of Women’s History Month. For children ages 3 to 7.
WED 22
Mini Painted Canvas
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 4 and older can be creative with paint and canvas. Registration required.
THURS 23
Young Writers Workshop
COLD SPRING
3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Work on a story in progress or start a project at this guided workshop for students in grades 5 and up.
SAT 25
Spring Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket. The rain date is THURS 30.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 18
Bird Walk and eBird Tutorial
CROTON-ON-HUDSON
7:45 a.m. Croton Point Park
1 Croton Point Ave.
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Join a guided birdwatching walk and learn how to record species sightings through the eBird app. Donation requested.
SAT 18
Bluebird Nest Box Building
BEACON
10 a.m. One Nature
3 Old Glenham Road | onenaturellc.com
Materials will be provided to build a birdhouse for bluebirds, cavity-nesting birds that have suffered from lost habitat. Cost: $60
SAT 18
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or the shorter maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m. Also SUN 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 18
Timberdoodling at Twilight
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7:15 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Take a guided walk through the fields to search for the American woodcock and perhaps observe its aerial courtship dance. Registration required. For ages 7 and older. The rain date is SUN 19. Register online. Cost: $5
SUN 19
Winter Turns to Spring
NEW WINDSOR
Noon. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
During this nature walk, an educator from the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will point out emerging signs of spring. Free with admission. Cost: $30+ per car
SUN 19
Ancient Iran with Daniel Potts
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Potts, a professor who specializes in ancient Near East history, will discuss his experiences on expeditions and excavations in Iran. Registration required.
TUES 21
Busting Barriers
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
bit.ly/women-busting-barriers
Financial adviser Lena Rizkallah will host this panel discussion about women in business with Allison Cimino of RockLove Jewelry, Kathleen Bennett of Floor 13 Textiles, Kelly Lyndgaard of Unshattered and voice actor Grace Angela Henry. Registration required. Free
WED 22
Managing Your Passwords
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to keep your online information safe. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 18
Lohengrin
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan’s staging of the Wagner opera starring tenor Piotr Beczała and sopranos Tamara Wilson and Christine Goerke. Cost: $29 ($27 members, $22 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 18
Ring Masters Championships
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The amateur event, presented by the Floyd Patterson Boxing Club, is open to boxers ages 8 and older. Cost: $35.75
SAT 18
Oklahoma!
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
haldaneschool.org
The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about a love story on a farm set at the start of the 20th century will be staged by Haldane Drama. Also SUN 19. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)
SAT 18
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Edith Gonzalez, Lena Rizkallah, Steve Whyte, Adam Selbst and Richard Cardilo will be the featured storytellers this month. Cost: $20
THURS 23
Leading With Artivism
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
696 Dutchess Turnpike, Suite F
artsmidhudson.org
The interview series, which focuses on people who combine art and activism, will kick off with Poet Gold being interviewed by Harrison Brisbon-McKinnon.
FRI 24
The Janes
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The ongoing Depot Docs series will screen this film about activists in Chicago in 1972 who helped women get abortions before it was legalized by Roe v. Wade.
SAT 25
Peter and the Wolf
COLD SPRING
1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Prokofiev symphony shares the well-known fairy tale using various instruments to represent each character. Each performance will include an “instrument petting zoo.” Cost: $25 ($5 children)
SAT 25
Just Jim Dale
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
In this one-man show, the voice behind the Harry Potter audiobooks will talk about his life and career. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 18
Luminosity
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall exploring color and music that includes work by Michael Torke, Thea Musgrave, Anna Clyne and Arthur Bliss. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)
SAT 18
Kristina Koller
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The jazz-centric vocalist will perform.
SAT 18
Slambovian Circus of Dreams
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Joziah Longo, Tink Lloyd and Sharkey McEwen will play songs from their latest release, A Very Unusual Head, as well as fan favorites. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 19
Heron Valley
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The five-piece group will perform Celtic music. Cost: $20
SUN 19
Flash Company
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The trio will play originals and traditional Irish and Celtic music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 24
Aoife Scott
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The Irish folk singer and songwriter will perform music from her release, Homebird. Cost: $20
FRI 24
Al Stewart and the Empty Pockets
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The folk singer will play his classics, such as “Year of the Cat.” Cost: $37 to $55
FRI 24
Amadou & Mariam
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
The Malian duo will perform their Afro-pop hits. Cost: $39
FRI 24
Buffalo Stack
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Andy Stack, a singer and guitarist, will perform with his band, playing Americana-style music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 25
Elliott Sharp & Donald Sturge Anthony McKenzie II
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | sharpdon.bpt.me
The multi-instrumentalist Sharp will collaborate with McKenzie, a percussionist and composer. Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 25
Daisy Jopling Band
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The classical/rock violinist will recreate Irradiance, a show she staged at an Egyptian pyramid, with local musicians and performers from her mentorship program. Cost: $25 to $50
SAT 25
Modern Times
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This new world and improvisational project features Omar Hakim, Mino Cinelu, Rachel Hakim, Scott Petito and JC Maillard. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 26
Kenneth Overton and Walker Jermaine Jackson
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The baritone and pianist’s program, I, Too, Sing America, will include spirituals, classical art songs and pieces from the Great American Songbook.
Cost: Pay what you can
SUN 26
Annalyse & Ryan
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana duo will perform with Rachael Sage (below) and Noga Cabo. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 18
Material Dispersions
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
As part of the ongoing Arte Povera Lecture Series, curator Marin Sullivan will discuss sculpture and photography in Italy in the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, students and seniors)
FRI 24
Una Notte
PHILIPSTOWN
6 – 9 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art
2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art
This after-hours event will include art, film, food and drinks. Cost: $10
SAT 25
The Eyes of History
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
The exhibit will focus on Harry Van Tine, a photographer from Fishkill who co-founded the White House News Photographers Association. Through May 6.
SAT 25
High School Mentor Exhibition
GARRISON
1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition art mentorship program. Through April 2.
SUN 26
Ireland On Location
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Paintings and sketches by Jacqueline O’Malley-Satz will be on view through April 16.
CIVIC
MON 20
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 20
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 21
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 22
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
MON 20
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org