The Week Ahead

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SUN 19

Clearwater Gala

GARRISON

3 – 7 p.m. The Garrison

2015 Route 9 | clearwater.org/gala

Clearwater will honor Ronald Zorrilla, the founder and CEO of Outdoor Promise, and Betsy Garthwaite, a former sloop Clearwater captain and board president. There will also be a live auction and music by pianist Dan Englehardt. Cost: $300

SUN 19

Opening of the Fields

WAPPINGERS FALLS

5 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Join the farm staff for a walk through the fields and a fire circle to reflect on food and celebrate the growing season.

THURS 23

Pancakes in the Park

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. – Noon. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555

Anyone 65 years or older is invited to this pancake breakfast and bingo at the auditorium as part of the Sap Happy Maple festivities. Presented by Dutchess County Office for the Aging. Call to register. Free

THURS 23

Narcan Workshop

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to prevent an opioid overdose by administering Naloxone at this training led by the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub and Putnam Prevention Council. Registration required.

FRI 24

Dance Party

BEACON

7 – 11 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | compassarts.org

DJ Vick The Bruiser will spin for this Compass Arts fundraiser. Cost: $20

SAT 25

White Elephant Sale

GARRISON

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. St. Philip’s Church

1101 Route 9D

The church’s nursery school will hold its annual fundraiser in the parish house.

SAT 25

Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon. Memorial Park

201 Gipsy Trail

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Putnam County residents can bring a dog, cat or ferret for a free vaccination. Proof of prior vaccination and residency required.

SAT 25

Veterans Stand Down Event

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. VFW Post | 413 Main St.

This event will include assistance with disability services, housing, food and clothing, mental health, education and employment. Presented by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging and Mental Health America.

SUN 26

Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

More than 150 vendors will be available with reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 7 to 12, free for ages 6 and younger)

SUN 26

Maple Syrup Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Enjoy pancakes with local maple syrup and live music at this annual event.

SUN 26

Soup4Greens

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Beacon Farmer’s Market | 233 Main St.

beaconfarmersmarket.org

This annual fundraiser offers soup and handmade bowls for sale, with proceeds benefiting Greens4Greens, a food-access program.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 18

Children’s Concert

GARRISON

11 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Stacy Labriola will play guitar and lead an interactive music circle for kids. Registration requested.

TUES 21

Women’s History Storytime

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Tara Flagler, a local business owner and exercise physiologist, will read a story in celebration of Women’s History Month. For children ages 3 to 7.

WED 22

Mini Painted Canvas

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 4 and older can be creative with paint and canvas. Registration required.

THURS 23

Young Writers Workshop

COLD SPRING

3:15 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Work on a story in progress or start a project at this guided workshop for students in grades 5 and up.

SAT 25

Spring Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet in the Reading Garden and bring a basket. The rain date is THURS 30.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 18

Bird Walk and eBird Tutorial

CROTON-ON-HUDSON

7:45 a.m. Croton Point Park

1 Croton Point Ave.

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Join a guided birdwatching walk and learn how to record species sightings through the eBird app. Donation requested.

SAT 18

Bluebird Nest Box Building

BEACON

10 a.m. One Nature

3 Old Glenham Road | onenaturellc.com

Materials will be provided to build a birdhouse for bluebirds, cavity-nesting birds that have suffered from lost habitat. Cost: $60

SAT 18

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Visitors can choose a sugar-bush tour at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. that includes a moderate 1-mile hike, or the shorter maple-lane tour at noon or 3 p.m. Also SUN 19. Cost: $12 ($10 members, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 18

Timberdoodling at Twilight

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7:15 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Take a guided walk through the fields to search for the American woodcock and perhaps observe its aerial courtship dance. Registration required. For ages 7 and older. The rain date is SUN 19. Register online. Cost: $5





SUN 19

Winter Turns to Spring

NEW WINDSOR

Noon. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

During this nature walk, an educator from the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum will point out emerging signs of spring. Free with admission. Cost: $30+ per car

SUN 19

Ancient Iran with Daniel Potts

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Potts, a professor who specializes in ancient Near East history, will discuss his experiences on expeditions and excavations in Iran. Registration required.

TUES 21

Busting Barriers

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

bit.ly/women-busting-barriers

Financial adviser Lena Rizkallah will host this panel discussion about women in business with Allison Cimino of RockLove Jewelry, Kathleen Bennett of Floor 13 Textiles, Kelly Lyndgaard of Unshattered and voice actor Grace Angela Henry. Registration required. Free

WED 22

Managing Your Passwords

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to keep your online information safe. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 18

Lohengrin

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch a livestream of the Metropolitan’s staging of the Wagner opera starring tenor Piotr Beczała and sopranos Tamara Wilson and Christine Goerke. Cost: $29 ($27 members, $22 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 18

Ring Masters Championships

POUGHKEEPSIE

5 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The amateur event, presented by the Floyd Patterson Boxing Club, is open to boxers ages 8 and older. Cost: $35.75

SAT 18

Oklahoma!

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

haldaneschool.org

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical about a love story on a farm set at the start of the 20th century will be staged by Haldane Drama. Also SUN 19. Cost: $15 ($8 students, seniors)





SAT 18

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Edith Gonzalez, Lena Rizkallah, Steve Whyte, Adam Selbst and Richard Cardilo will be the featured storytellers this month. Cost: $20

THURS 23

Leading With Artivism

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

696 Dutchess Turnpike, Suite F

artsmidhudson.org

The interview series, which focuses on people who combine art and activism, will kick off with Poet Gold being interviewed by Harrison Brisbon-McKinnon.

FRI 24

The Janes

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The ongoing Depot Docs series will screen this film about activists in Chicago in 1972 who helped women get abortions before it was legalized by Roe v. Wade.

SAT 25

Peter and the Wolf

COLD SPRING

1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Prokofiev symphony shares the well-known fairy tale using various instruments to represent each character. Each performance will include an “instrument petting zoo.” Cost: $25 ($5 children)

SAT 25

Just Jim Dale

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

In this one-man show, the voice behind the Harry Potter audiobooks will talk about his life and career. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 18

Luminosity

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall exploring color and music that includes work by Michael Torke, Thea Musgrave, Anna Clyne and Arthur Bliss. Cost: $35 to $50 ($25 seniors, students free)

SAT 18

Kristina Koller

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The jazz-centric vocalist will perform.

SAT 18

Slambovian Circus of Dreams

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Joziah Longo, Tink Lloyd and Sharkey McEwen will play songs from their latest release, A Very Unusual Head, as well as fan favorites. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 19

Heron Valley

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The five-piece group will perform Celtic music. Cost: $20

SUN 19

Flash Company

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The trio will play originals and traditional Irish and Celtic music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 24

Aoife Scott

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The Irish folk singer and songwriter will perform music from her release, Homebird. Cost: $20





FRI 24

Al Stewart and the Empty Pockets

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The folk singer will play his classics, such as “Year of the Cat.” Cost: $37 to $55





FRI 24

Amadou & Mariam

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

The Malian duo will perform their Afro-pop hits. Cost: $39





FRI 24

Buffalo Stack

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Andy Stack, a singer and guitarist, will perform with his band, playing Americana-style music. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 25

Elliott Sharp & Donald Sturge Anthony McKenzie II

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | sharpdon.bpt.me

The multi-instrumentalist Sharp will collaborate with McKenzie, a percussionist and composer. Presented by Elysium Furnace Works. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 25

Daisy Jopling Band

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The classical/rock violinist will recreate Irradiance, a show she staged at an Egyptian pyramid, with local musicians and performers from her mentorship program. Cost: $25 to $50

SAT 25

Modern Times

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This new world and improvisational project features Omar Hakim, Mino Cinelu, Rachel Hakim, Scott Petito and JC Maillard. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 26

Kenneth Overton and Walker Jermaine Jackson

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The baritone and pianist’s program, I, Too, Sing America, will include spirituals, classical art songs and pieces from the Great American Songbook.

Cost: Pay what you can





SUN 26

Annalyse & Ryan

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana duo will perform with Rachael Sage (below) and Noga Cabo. Cost: $15 ($20 door)





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 18

Material Dispersions

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

As part of the ongoing Arte Povera Lecture Series, curator Marin Sullivan will discuss sculpture and photography in Italy in the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $10 ($5 local residents, students and seniors)

FRI 24

Una Notte

PHILIPSTOWN

6 – 9 p.m. Magazzino Italian Art

2700 Route 9 | magazzino.art

This after-hours event will include art, film, food and drinks. Cost: $10

SAT 25

The Eyes of History

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

The exhibit will focus on Harry Van Tine, a photographer from Fishkill who co-founded the White House News Photographers Association. Through May 6.

SAT 25

High School Mentor Exhibition

GARRISON

1 – 3 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

See work created by local students through the School Invitational Theme Exhibition art mentorship program. Through April 2.

SUN 26

Ireland On Location

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Paintings and sketches by Jacqueline O’Malley-Satz will be on view through April 16.

CIVIC

MON 20

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 20

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 21

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 22

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

MON 20

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org