Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from February

Beacon officers responded to 654 calls, including 23 auto crashes and 10 domestic disputes.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

After a traffic stop on South Avenue, Sylvia Rawlison, 36, of Newburgh, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license and second-degree criminal impersonation.

Thursday, Feb. 2

A Van Buren Street caller reported that someone fraudulently changed her mailing address.

Friday, Feb. 3

A caller reported a lost license plate.

A caller reported damage to her car while driving on Main Street when a truck hit her mirror as it passed in the opposite direction.

A caller reported losing a backpack.

Saturday, Feb. 4

A Roundtree Court caller reported that an individual known to them had gained entry into their home.

Sunday, Feb. 5

A Schenck Avenue caller reported during the night that someone in a white vehicle “emptied out a residence” and left trash on the sidewalk. Officers notified the building inspector.

A Main Street caller reported two individuals attempting to fraudulently use credit cards for a purchase.

Monday, Feb. 6

Craig A. Twyman, 22, of Poughkeepsie, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Vidall A. Velazquez, 20, of Shrub Oak, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Officers responded to Fishkill Avenue, where a caller reported an individual purchasing an item with a stolen credit card.

An Ackerman Street caller reported past damage to a tree on his property. He was advised that it was a civil matter.

After an incident on Main Street, Francis M. Cannon, 34, of Beacon, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

A caller reported a ring lost on Main Street.

Officers were dispatched to Tompkins Terrace to assist the Beacon Fire Department with a fire.

Officers were dispatched to Wolcott Avenue for a call that a car had driven into a house.

Friday, Feb. 10

After an incident on Main Street, Corey J. Adams, 33, of Beacon, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

After a traffic stop on Wilkes Street, Rasun S. King, 37, of New Windsor, was charged with second-degree aggravated driving without a license.

A Liam Drive caller reported missing medication.

A Colonial Road caller reported threatening messages from unknown people.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Jorge E. Ramirez, 38, of Newburgh, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop on North Avenue.

Monday, Feb. 13

A West Church Street caller reported that packages were taken from her front porch.

A Tioronda Avenue caller reported items removed from his car while parked overnight. The items were recovered and returned.

A Main Street caller reported a past larceny.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

A Colonial Road caller reported being harassed by a neighbor. Both parties were advised.

Thursday, Feb. 16

After an incident on Fishkill Avenue, Susanna M. Rivera, 53, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A caller reported being the victim of a gift-card scam.

A caller reported that someone had cashed a fraudulent check drawing from his account.

A South Davies Terrace caller reported someone fraudulently filing taxes in her name.

Friday, Feb. 17

A Ralph Street caller reported that someone had gone into her car and rummaged through her belongings.

Sunday, Feb. 19

A North Elm Street caller reported fraudulent activity on his bank account.

Monday, Feb. 20

Keith Greene, 69, of Beacon, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after an incident on Fishkill Avenue.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported an individual not paying for services rendered at his business. The situation was later resolved.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

An Ackerman Street caller reported money taken from his wallet.

Thursday, Feb. 23

A Van Nydeck caller reported stolen license plates.

Ryann L. Ferriter, 37, of Beacon, was arrested on Main Street in response to a warrant from another agency.

Friday, Feb. 24

A caller reported fraudulent charges on her checking account.

A caller reported that an unknown individual had opened accounts in her name.

A caller reported a hit-and-run auto accident.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Officers responded to a structure fire on Sycamore Drive. It was turned over to the Beacon Fire Department.

Sunday, Feb. 26

After a traffic stop on Eliza Street, Brian Shaw, 23, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A Spring Valley caller reported being harassed by a neighbor.

A Melio Bettina Place caller reported that an individual would not leave her home. The individual was advised to cease contact with the caller.

Monday, Feb. 27

A caller reported an individual for stealing items from his Main Street store. The individual was identified and the items were returned.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported that his mailbox had been damaged.