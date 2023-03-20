John F. Gilsenan (1934-2023)

John F. Gilsenan of Garrison passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 19, 2023, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. He was 88.

He was born on September 28, 1934, in New York City to the late Phillip and Elizabeth Pratt Gilsenan.

John enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country during the Korean War.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Loretto Council, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 18, Peekskill and the American Legion Post 275, Cold Spring.

John was a retired corrections sergeant for the New York State Department of Corrections at the Fishkill Correctional Facility until his retirement in 1996. After retirement he worked for the Garrison school district as a school bus driver as well as a bus driver for the Philipstown Seniors.

John will be remembered as a kind-hearted man who enjoyed a parade a good pastry and his family. His favorite holiday was St. Patrick’s Day, which he celebrated for the entire month of March.

John is survived by his loving children: Jeanne Klein and her husband Fred, John “Shawn” Gilsenan and his wife Maureen, and Christina “Crissy” O’Neill and her partner Jack Ward; his cherished grandchildren: Daniel Gilsenan and his wife Danielle, Brandon Gilsenan and his wife Emily, Jennifer Farrington and her husband Logan, Tyler Klein and his wife Taylor, Dylan Gilsenan, Devon O’Neill, Thomas O’Neill, and Shane Gilsenan; and his dear great-grandchildren: Ava, Owen, Teddy, Parker and Woodson.

He also is survived by his loving brother, Philip Gilsenan, and loving sister, Rose Bastedo, along with numerous nieces and nephews; and his brothers- and sisters-in law, Jimmy Padilla, and his wife Christina, Rollo Padilla and his wife Loretto, William Padilla and his wife Karen and her sister-in-law Rosie Padilla.

John was predeceased by his beloved wife Christina “Tina” Gilsenan in September 2022.

Friends may call on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., Cold Spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in John’s name to the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 2900 Westchester Ave No. 306, Purchase, NY 10577.