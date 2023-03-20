Two Candidates for Two Spots on Nelsonville Board

Incumbent and newcomer run unopposed

The names of two candidates will appear on the ballot on Tuesday (March 21) for two open seats on the five-member Nelsonville Village Board.

Maria Zhynovitch is seeking a second, 2-year term. Travis Biro, who works for IBM, will succeed Kathleen Maloney, who did not seek a second term.

The other members of the board are Mayor Chris Winward and trustees Thomas Campanile and David Moroney, whose seats will be on the ballot next year.

The polls will be open at Village Hall, 258 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m.