A New Home for Veterinarian — His Garage

Seeks permit to operate in North Highlands

Dr. Peter Bach and his Animal Hospital of Cold Spring are in transition, moving from its longstanding village location to the North Highlands.

After receiving pets for nearly 18 years at his offices between Drug World and Yannitelli’s Fine Wine and Spirits at 55 Chestnut St., Bach closed the office on Dec. 31. He has since asked the Philipstown Planning Board for a special permit to operate in a 400-square-foot space that had been a garage at his home on Fishkill Road, near the intersection with Lake Surprise Road.

Bach’s most recent lease agreement, which expired Oct. 31, was not renewed. The building is owned by Andon Associates, and Donnie Yannitelli said he and the other owners of the firm did not want to comment on plans for the space.

In January, Bach began renovating the garage, which is accessed by a driveway off Fishkill Road. However, Philipstown issued a stop-work order because he had not obtained the needed building permits or the special permit required to operate a veterinary hospital in a rural residential zone. The town also identified a number of code violations.

“We were doing emergency care and urgent care for a while until the town issued the stop-work order,” said Bach, who has been a veterinarian for 36 years. In the meantime, he is making house calls and meeting with pet owners over Zoom.

In a report to the Planning Board, consultant Ron Gainer said the renovation would be considered a “minor project,” which means that a public hearing is optional. Board members made a site visit on March 5 and are scheduled to discuss on Thursday (March 30) whether to hold a hearing. Bach’s application also could be referred to other town, county and state agencies for comment.

If approved, the project will have to meet criteria such as providing adequate parking, limited signage and no exterior storage of materials unless hidden by screens. The exterior of the residence also cannot take on the “appearance of a business” or alter neighborhood character.

To bolster their application, Bach and his wife, Andrea, have solicited letters of support from clients and community members. Andrea Bach, who works at the practice with her husband, described the response as “heartwarming” and said they have received more than 30 letters to date, with others sent directly to the town.

“I’m hoping we don’t lose too many clients; some have had to go elsewhere,” Peter Bach said. “I’m a Philipstown resident; I’ve practiced here for many years, and I think I have contributed a lot to the community.”